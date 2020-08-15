Twelve years ago, in an excursion to Missouri, I spent a couple days turning scrap metal into cash for my son-in-law who was a successful dairy farmer. The going price for a ton of scrap metal was $190 a ton, down from the top where it had been $200 a ton. Small scrap metal less than 18 inches wide and 3 feet long and thicker than three-sixteenths of an inch was bringing $265 a ton. It was a great experience in loading and unloading rusty scrap metal, over 3 tons that was converted into a check of $692.80. It is rare when you can sell junk and be paid for it.
I so enjoyed that experience, using it to take along some of my grandchildren on each trip. We sang in the pickup and the children were in awe of the steam shovel with huge jaws that picked up the scrap metal out of the pickup and set it down on a mountain of scrap metal. Part of the fun of the project was cutting some of the metal with a torch to make it bring the higher price of $75 more per ton.
New experiences are part of life, but few of those experiences are memorable enough to remember for years to come. One of the observations of the project was that I could have stayed and worked for the rest of the summer and still not finished getting all the rusty metal to the scrap metal recycling center. When they cut the check for the scrap metal, it amazed me that those old motors, chains, farm implements, and bolts would someday perhaps be melted down and formed into a frame for a new 2009 car or truck that next year or in a 2021 car or truck next year. Usually, the only place for old junk is the junkyard, and we aren’t paid for load after load. It was a fascinating project.
Fascination may conjure up a picture of the gold medalist, Michael Phelps, winning one more gold metal, in Olympic swimming competition. What a competitor that young man was! Michael Phelps is the swimmer who once dazzled the world on his way to 23 Olympic gold medals won in four consecutive games.
Thinking back 12 years to my hauling off scrap metal, I watched as our USA women’s gymnast team almost won the gold, until a few stunningly poor performances were turned in. Team USA ended up with the silver medal. Along with many of you, we watched Alicia Sacramone when the build-up seemed ready for USA to win the gold. Alicia characteristically mounted the beam with a running start into a front flip, a quick beginning, that matched her brisk personality. But in this tragic case, her routine went awry before it even got started. She landed with her right foot half on and half off the beam. Then beginning to lose her balance, she teetered on one leg and then fell off.
She got back up and completed her routine. Yet, the look on her face after completing her routine was both telling and tragic. We all wanted to cry for her. Alicia seemed to lose her focus after an unusually long delay — a longer-than-expected hold before being allowed to mount the beam. The hold apparently was at the initiation of Beijing Olympic Broadcasting, which was providing the world with a feed for each Olympic sport.
Most of us never fall right in front of the whole world watching us. Our most tragic falls are more often unseen by others. Yet, whether we fall in private or in public, it hurts. We could wish for another chance to prove that is not really who we are. But as with Alicia Sacramone, no judges told the world, “That fall doesn’t represent who Alicia is. Let’s call that a misfire, a poor start, or a mulligan.”
In golf, I could use a mulligan as many times as I tee off. Simply put, a mulligan is a “do-over.” When we hit a bad shot, we all wish to be given a mulligan to hit it again. Yet, even in golf, mulligans are played only when expressly agreed upon by all partners in a friendly match. They are never allowed when the official rules are being followed in a tournament or in a handicap round.
Life never gives us many mulligans. Life is a lot like the Olympics. There are recycling moments when the rusted metal is at least not a total loss. Getting a silver medal is wonderful, but when the gold medal is lost, it can never be retrieved.
There is one exception. With God, no matter how badly we fail, when we repent, He gives us a fresh slate, forgives us, and promises us that with His help, we will come forth as gold. That is better than scrap metal turned into cash, or getting a silver medal. That is God’s divine miracle and it is available to all who call upon the Lord.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
