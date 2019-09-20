Rudyard, Montana, is a shipping and storage point for wheat grown in that area of North Central Montana. When entering town, you are greeted with a big sign no one can miss that reads, “Rudyard, 596 nice people and 1 old sore head! Rip Snorting and Raring for business.”
The most popular attraction in town is the well-appointed Rudyard Depot Museum. Rudyard lies just a mile off U.S. Highway 2 on the stretch of Hi-Line between Havre and Shelby. Significant fossil finds from the area are housed in Rudyard’s Depot Museum which is part of the Montana Dinosaur Trail. Rudyard has converted the old train depot into a museum and in addition to displaying many of the dinosaur finds, the Depot Museum contains displays of homesteader tools, transportation displays from the past, old household goods, a schoolhouse, a teacherage, which is the home Rudyard used to provide for their one school teacher, post offices from the past, a blacksmith shop, and old farm equipment are also on the museum grounds.
The Hi-Line Vintage Motors Museum in Rudyard also proudly displays 2vintage automobiles in a re-appropriated implement shop.
So, what is this sorehead all about? Is it really a sorehead, or is it a title proudly worn by somebody? You got it! When I drove from Lethbridge, Alberta, down to Shelby, Montana, and then east on U.S. Highway 2, this Rudyard sign caught my eye, and I asked my wife to write the words down. She did.
The contest is open now for the title of official town sorehead. The last official sorehead, Cliff Ulmen, died in 2014. He’d won lifetime appointment to the position at the town’s 2010 centennial; and he embraced the role. Cliff Ulmen was a sociable ambassador for his hometown. He and several others founded the Rudyard Depot Museum. He also served as president of the Hi-Line Vintage Motor Museum.
One man, Bob Christensen, one of about 10 new candidates, said he is probably not as qualified as many people think he is. His wife, Carolyn, laughed a lot when he said that, so he suggested she would be a better sorehead, too. There’s never been a woman in the position, and all Rudyard’s ladies escaped the “honor” of the nomination again this time.
The election is used as a fundraiser for the Senior Center in town. As for the duties of the office, “they told Bob, the top runner that there would be no pressure,” Christenson said. “I wouldn’t have to lead the parade or nothin.”
Besides Christenson, candidates include Dale Dahlke, the youngest at age 50, Darby Ditmar, Lyle Harrison, Terry Hybner, Todd Langel, Lyle Petersen, Dan Redding, Leonard Wendland and Mike Wendland. I searched for the winner of the sorehead contest, and it appears to be Bob Christenson. No. 59 on the Great Falls Tribune’s Montana Bucket List is to shake the hand of the sorehead in Rudyard, or at least to have a cup of coffee at the Sorehead Café.
In Rudyard, it’s a badge of honor to be the town sorehead. Nevertheless, one sorehead in a family, a marriage, a school, or a church, is one too many. Webster says a sorehead is easily offended, angered disgruntled. The Free Dictionary adds that a sorehead is an unsportsmanlike loser. Google says a sorehead is irritable, fractious, fretful, cross, pettish, crabby, crotchety, cantankerous, curmudgeonly, disagreeable, miserable, morose, peppery, on edge, impatient, complaining, bitter, moody, grumpy, huffy, out of sorts, ill-tempered, sullen, surly, sour, churlish, touchy, testy, snappish, waspish, prickly, crusty, dyspeptic, snappy, grouchy, or cranky.
As a joke, a sorehead must be a fun person to know in Rudyard, Montana. But, at work, at home, in school, or in church, a sorehead is probably not someone you want to speak to when you go shopping, to stand beside in church when worshipping the Lord, or a spouse you want to cuddle up to at the end of a day. A sorehead is a nemesis and a dark cloud that arises on a blue-sky day.
Are you interested in being elected as the new sorehead in your home, in your marriage, in your school, in your church, or in your city or community? Soreheads see their language, speech and attitude affecting their health. What’s the antidote? Yes, you guessed it rightly. The cure for being a sorehead is knowing Jesus. If you don’t know Him, turn to Jesus today.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 51-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 42 years.
