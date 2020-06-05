I realized something the other day — that I, as a white girl who grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, didn’t personally know a single black person until I went to college in South Carolina when I was 20.
It’s true that Wyoming doesn’t have a large African American population, but I also never moved in circles where I was likely to meet many black people, let alone get to know them. Thankfully TV and movies were just diverse enough back then for me to have at least some exposure to black characters and culture, so it’s not like I was shocked or amazed when I was finally around black people.
But what I didn’t know was just how little I knew.
I will forever thank God for giving me two black roommates over the course of my three years at Bob Jones University.
Charis was one of my two roommates my first year, and the first black person I actually got to know well. She was eternally patient and kind with me, especially since I wasn’t even aware of how naive and uninformed I was. I will always be slightly embarrassed at the fact that I didn’t know anything about natural black hair, what a weave was, or how braids worked, and I was a little surprised when Charis told us she would be taking her braids out and would have a short fro. Bless her for realizing her confused white roommates were curious. She not only explained without being annoyed, but was kind enough to invite us to touch her natural hair.
Cassie was one of my two roommates my second year, and one of the first things I think of whenever I think of her is her excitement for Black History Month, and the time (it may have been more than once) she jumped up on a chair in our room and started quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Cassie is hilarious and not afraid to speak frankly, and she would ask Emy (our other roommate) and I questions about weird things white people do and share things with us we didn’t know about black culture.
Charis and Cassie were the first way I started to understand basic facts I never knew about black people, as well as to learn about and experience the beauty and joy of black culture.
But my time in South Carolina was also the first time I started to understand the complexities, difficulties, and tragedies of life as a black person in America.
Although it was one of the most challenging parts of my life on a number of levels, I will also forever thank God for putting me into an outreach program at BJU that did creative writing lessons and Bible studies at the Greenville County Juvenile Detention Facility, where the majority of kids we worked with were black teenage boys.
I specifically was caught in the middle of a lot of tension and heartache in March 2016, when one of the boys we had worked with and gotten to know at the Detention Facility named Tay, who was out of the facility at the time, shot and killed a Greenville Police officer and then committed suicide. The parents of the officer that was killed, Officer Allen Jacobs, were faculty members at BJU, so our entire campus and the entire city were mourning his death. But those of us who worked at the Detention Facility were also mourning Tay and the tragedy of the whole situation.
During that time, I heard people say absolutely horrible things about Tay without knowing anything about him. It was also one of the first times I heard people getting into debates over which lives matter — black, blue, all.
I’ll never forget going to Tay’s funeral with Joshmarie, one of my close friends who was part of our outreach team. (I’m sure our entire team would have gone, but many had returned home for spring break that week.) It was the first time I was the minority in a room, the first time I was in a black religious service of any kind, and the first time I felt the heartbreak and pain personally and started to get a glimpse of how complicated life is for African Americans and how many more factors were at play than I’d ever previously realized.
Before you get defensive — none of us condoned Tay’s actions and choices, and we were shocked and horrified at the death of Officer Jacobs and we mourned him and grieved for his family. But we also mourned Tay’s choice to take his own life. I still don’t know the full details of what happened, and no one will ever know what was happening in Tay’s head either time he pulled the trigger. But knowing Tay, interacting with him, reading his poetry, I knew there was more involved, there was more to him.
My experiences in South Carolina gave me my first glimpses into the beauty and the tragedy of black culture in America.
The past week has reminded me how very little I still know.
For so many white Americans, especially in Wyoming, we know very little about what life is like for African Americans across our country.
Events like what we’ve seen in the past week can be shocking and confusing, and it’s easy to want to jump in, start yelling, get defensive, nitpick specific issues, and rationalize and condemn with reactionary slogans and blanket statements.
But my plea to all my fellow white people today is simple —
It’s time for us to listen.
We need to be quiet, to push aside knee-jerk reactions, to hold off on comebacks, even to put aside well-meaning replies and questions, and to listen.
Our black brothers and sisters are speaking. They are sharing their grief, expressing their anger, and telling us their stories. Even if you don’t always agree with how that anger is expressed (and keeping in mind that many of the worst riots and violence are not actually connected to the movement), listen to why it is being expressed. Martin Luther King Jr. said that “a riot is the language of the unheard.” If you want riots to stop, a good step to take is to start listening.
I believe stories are how we learn, grow, and understand, and they are crucial in being able to see from another person’s point of view. Right now, we need to listen to black stories. Read social media posts about first hand accounts and personal experiences. Watch movies and documentaries. Listen to podcasts. Read books.
There are so many resources being shared right now. Just a few I know of that you can start with are the film “Just Mercy,” which is free to rent for the entire month of June on streaming platforms, the series of videos “This is My Story” by LeVar Burton on YouTube, and the documentary “13th” on Netflix (which is one I haven’t watched yet but plan to, and one I’ve heard widely recommended). It’s easy to find long lists of other resources you can check out to educate yourself.
As we listen, we need to be humble, open minded, and willing to think long and hard as we examine facts and ourselves. This process takes time and effort, and, if we’re doing it right, it is usually uncomfortable and emotionally exhausting. But it is vitally important.
And as we take time to listen, there are also a few things we need to say. We need to let our black brothers and sisters know that we are listening, we need to ask them how we can help, and we need to let them know that we want to do better.
I am forever grateful for what I learned about black culture in college, but I, like American, have a long way to go. I am still learning. I am listening. I want to do better.
Hannah Romero
