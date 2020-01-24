Police found it hard to believe in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but 11 years ago, an unarmed housewife returned home to get something, apparently at an odd time for her to return. When she arrived, she found three burglars loading her household furniture in a vehicle. Singlehandedly, she called the police and ordered the three men to carry her belongings back into the house and sit on the couch until the police arrived. She had parked her van behind the burglar’s vehicle. In a matter of moments, the police arrived, arrested the burglars, and then spoke to her.
The police asked her, “Why is it that these three burglars didn’t escape?”
The lady replied, “The Lord was with me … I wasn’t going to move my van so they could get away. What was I to do? Run away?”
For that lady, courage was evidence she had prayed fervently. Courage is just that, fear that has said its prayers. To experience God’s strength, we must admit our weakness. Tough times teach trust. Prayer is the bridge between panic and peace.
How is your day going today? Is this day a bit harder than most days? Life is filled with frustrations, family problems, financial pressures, marital conflicts, problems on the job, and all of this in one day can make for an overwhelmingly difficult day.
We can temporarily think we might be losing our mind. We probably aren’t losing our mind, but we can be certain God is not losing His. In our world of craziness and absurdities, God remains stable; He never quits being faithful. His promises are irreversible, firm, fixed, and unalterable. When our circumstances are out of our control, we must surrender our wills to His timing, His purposes and His promises for our lives.
David Jeremiah once said, “God’s promises are sure, His blessings are great, His grace is sufficient, His presence is near, His mercy is everlasting, and His truth endures to all generations.”
How people without the Lord make it during difficult times, especially when they are dying, I do not know. Yet, each of us will die. I recently read the story of Dr. Randy Pausch, a university professor who learned he was dying of pancreatic cancer. He gave a talk to his students at Carnegie Mellon University, a university of 6,947 students in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. His presentation circulated widely on the Internet, and it was published in his book entitled, “The Last Lecture.”
Dr. Randy Pausch said before he died, “My life is measured now in months, not years, and I simply want to do what good I can do, on my way out of the building.”
I listened to quite a bit of his lecture, and some of his dark humor as he called it. He said, “When there is an elephant in the room, introduce him.”
I listened in vain to hear of any relating of a relationship with the Lord before his death. I trust and hope that in those last four months of him battling pancreatic and then liver cancer with 10 tumors on his liver, that he came to a personal saving faith in Jesus. I wrote down a telling quote from him that may be helpful for us all and I hope it was for him. It relates to how we can all learn from each other in the middle of our crazy world. He said, “When people give you feedback, cherish it and use it.”
My hope for Dr. Randy Pausch, Ph.D., is that when this beloved professor had Christian students or fellow faculty talk to him about where he was going to spend eternity, that he listened, cherished it, and used it to repent and surrender his life to Jesus and come to a born again, personal faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. The depth of our roots in the Lord make all the difference in how we relate to every crazy situation we face.
Clive Anderson, in his book “Travel with C. H. Spurgeon,” tells of a crazy day when that great London pastor told a group of pastors about his ministries to the impoverished and destitute in London. It was Spurgeon’s version of traveler’s assistance in London. After sharing with all these pastors, Charles Spurgeon passed his hat around in that convention hall to collect an offering. No one put a dime into the hat, and the crowd of pastors wondered what Spurgeon would do next. He said, ‘Let’s pray.’ He prayed, ‘I thank You, O Lord, that at least, these old skinflints have given me back my hat.’”
When we know the Lord, our billfolds should go along for the ride, especially if we are rooted in our faith. In 2004, researchers in Sweden found the oldest living plant on earth, a 13-foot tall Norway spruce. The visible tree is estimated at 600 years old, but scientists have agreed, the tree’s roots predate Abraham. Put down deep roots in Jesus for the crazy days ahead.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
