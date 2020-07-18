I read some powerful thoughts today by Helen Rowland. She was speaking of true love, a commodity we all desire to receive, and many of us desire to give.
She wrote, “True love isn’t the kind that endures through long years of absence, but the kind that endures through long years of propinquity.”
Now most people do not use that four-dollar word, propinquity, on an everyday basis. Propinquity is nearness in time, place, neighborhood, kin, blood, and marriage. The test of love is not how we treat those we seldom see, or those whom we see only in public settings. The real test of love is how we see those whom we know intimately, every wart, every idiosyncrasy, every flaw, and every nuance of their personality.
Do we love those God has placed us beside in marriage, in family, in ministry, in employment, in our neighborhood, and in our close community associations? It is not hard to momentarily impress others, but no one is always on their best behavior. Sometimes we fail, fall, stumble, and we need grace to go on. Those who love us, find ways to lift us up in those storms of life, in those cellars of disappointment, and in those winepresses of blood, sweat and tears, when we despair.
Perhaps one of the greatest robbers of true love is a plot that comes to us often. It is simply the presence of worry — worry and fretting that we will be abandoned, or dropped, or lowered to the status of an untouchable, because we are not at our best. Corrie Ten Boom wisely said, “Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow. It empties today of its strength.” Have we been robbed of comfort for tomorrow, and emptied of strength for today, by fear and worry, so that we will not find from those we need the most, “true love”?
If stumbling in life is so inevitable, what hope is there of giving and receiving true love? Alan Jones said, “It is often our mistakes that get us going on the spiritual journey. Error is turned into pilgrimage.”
If that is true, as I am sure it is, then most of us are well on our way to discovering true love if we stay on our pilgrimage. On our pilgrimage, we will at times discover that we have some beloved friends, who are most often our allies, our confidants, our support, and our defenders. Isn’t that enough? In the times of our friends coming through, it will seem like more than enough. But along the road of life, even deepest friends, our spouse, or our children or our mentors, may seem distant, not tapped into our lives, and unable to sustain the needs we have at times expected them to fill.
What then can we do, as we come to those defining moments when we are left alone and do not know where to turn? Is the pilgrimage of searching for true love over then, over for good? Must we become embittered people who believe in no one and trust no one? Expectations unmet in marriage are one of the greatest causes for relationship collapse. The tough issue to accept is that no earthly person, regardless of their gifts and graces will always, without exception, fulfill our dreams and never let us down.
We fancy for ourselves in early marriage, that we are that one and only person in the life of our spouse, who will forever be true and faithful, and who will never disappoint him or her. It is a rude wake up, tougher than falling out of a bunkbed, when we realize we have even with the greatest thoughtfulness, and kindness, missed the mark of expectation in our spouse. That is a moment that is no “aha” moment, but rather a gasping moment, a time when we sigh or cry because there is no human answer for lifting our spirits.
Our search for true love is only ultimately found in God and in God alone. One of those amazing authors I admire, Oswald Chambers once said, “The love of God in Christ Jesus is such that He can take the most unfit man — unfit to survive, unfit to fight, unfit to face moral issues — and make him not only fit to survive and to fight, but fit to face the biggest moral issues and the strongest power of Satan, and come off more than a conqueror.”
So, what are we waiting for? I need to daily run to Jesus and rest in Him and wait for Him and work with Him. I need to walk with Him, laugh with Him, talk to Him, and love Him. If those I love will join with me in turning to the Lord also, a miracle happens. We will overlook each other letting us down, and we will find ways to quickly forgive each other and love again, as if the stumble or fall had never happened. That is the path to true love in a life of nearness.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
