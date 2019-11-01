What a month of “Octobuary” we have had! Eight below zero is not necessarily a normal temperature for our normal Indian summers, but fairly common for February. Looking back on October, before the first Saturday, Oct. 5, we finished winterizing our motorhome, rolling up the garden hoses, and harvesting the last of the root vegetables, carrots, beets, and potatoes.
I hadn’t read the Farmer’s Almanac that predicted our cold snap, but the timing was perfect. I credit God with giving us the foresight to get everything done before all the cold, cold-days have landed in Rock Springs. Normally, after Thanksgiving, the first such weather socks in for certain, but this year God rearranged the scene and brought these extremely cold days six weeks early. Reflecting on the fortunate timing for these events, made me think of how important timing is in every area of life.
Timing can be everything. I have talked to different Denver Bronco fans who believe this year’s team is still a great team that has faced some major timing issues, including some unfortunate last-minute calls that have not favored the team.
The story of Lou Gehrig is a prime example of God’s perfect timing for him. In 1925, he was the unknown backup first baseman for the New York Yankees. The first baseman for the Yankees had the promise of a long career. Wally Pipp started the legend that he was beaned in the head with a baseball, and so he sat out one game because of a headache. The truth is that his manager Huggins decided to shake up his lineup, a radical move in an era when most clubs played the same men at the same positions in the same batting order day after day, week after week.
The timing was perfect. Lou Gehrig came in and Wally Pipp never ever regained his position as Lou Gehrig became baseball’s original “Iron Man,” who hit the ball more than anyone in baseball in his day. In Lou’s first game as a regular, he stroked hits in his first three at bats. By July 4, he was batting .328, and the first baseman job was clearly his to keep. Although he slipped to .295 by the end of the season, Gehrig finished with 20 home runs, fifth best in the league. Pipp was sold to Cincinnati in the offseason.
Years later after a fabulous career, Lou fell down catching a line drive in an exhibition game, and he left the game in the third inning. From that moment in Kansas City, Lou Gehrig went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for a physical evaluation. That’s when he, his wife and his fans learned what was wrong: Lou Gehrig was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable form of paralysis that slowly destroys the central nervous system. Today we call this disease Lou Gehrig’s disease. Not only was Lou’s career over, but his life was soon over as well. On June 2, 1941, exactly 16 years after he replaced Wally Pipp in the Yankees lineup, Lou Gehrig died at the age of 37.
God’s timing is so much about when we are born, and even when we die. As a college basketball player, I learned to jump well, and I learned that rebounding is not only about how high you can jump, but it’s also knowing when to jump. Over the years, I have seen so many times that in the providence of God, that He makes things happen in such a way that no one would have dreamed it could happen. God’s timing is at times, a divine miracle.
On Fox News this past week, I saw the footage of a drunk driver going through a red light when a couple was pushing their baby across a busy highway crosswalk in Phoenix, Arizona. At the intersection of Indian School Road and 53rd Avenue, another car came out of nowhere and hit the suspected drunk driver running the red light. That crash saved the lives of that little family crossing the street. Twenty-seven-year-old Shannon Vivar said she didn’t plan it, but she believes it was meant to be. It was a God thing, a miracle!
She was driving her Chevy Cruze on Oct. 14 when she crashed into the Jeep Renegade that was speeding toward the couple pushing their 11-month-old son in a stroller through the crosswalk. The Phoenix Police Department shared a traffic camera video of the shocking crash, which showed both cars missing the family by a matter of inches.
The Washington Nationals winning the World Series over the Houston Astros involved perfect timing, but the saved lives of three people in Phoenix on Oct. 14 was a miracle of God’s perfect timing no one can deny.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
(0) comments
