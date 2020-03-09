With my birthday just a day away, I have been reflecting on the two incredible humans that made my life possible.
My parents, Jim and Judy Wilcox met while Dad was on leave from the U.S. Navy, downtown in Rock Spring with friends. Mom’s friend and Dad’s friend knew each other, and they introduced my parents. They had never met in school; however Mom knew several of Dad’s friends and family members.
Both Mom and Dad have told the story that Dad went home that evening and told his parents that he had just met the woman he was going to marry. Mom told her parents, “You would not believe this guy I just met.”
After Mom’s graduation, they began a long distance relationship. She went to college at Parks Business School in Denver, and then worked in Denver after graduation at the Colorado High School Activities Association. Dad returned to the Navy, stationed on the USS George K. MacKenzie in Long Beach, California, but shipped out from port to port in the South Pacific, Japan, the Philippines, China and Australia. They exchanged multiple letters, and when Dad was on leave, he would fly to Denver to be with Mom. On one occasion, Dad was prepared to take Mom out to a very nice restaurant for a steak dinner, but Mom said, “We can just eat here.” All she had to serve him was a box of dried Jell-O and some potato chips. He still has one of the chips in his steamer trunk as a memento of the evening. I am kind of surprised that did not end the relationship right there. Mom also flew out to Long Beach to be with Dad.
After Dad was honorably discharged from the Navy, they both returned to Rock Springs. They were married May 2, 1959. And will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary.
After different jobs, such as hauling dynamite, electrician’s apprentice, cement work on the Flaming Gorge Dam and construction, they moved to Green River when Dad landed his last job in April 1963. He began work for Pacific Power and Light Co. at the Water Treatment Plant in Green River. He began as an operator and later promoted to foreman. When the plant was sold in 1988 to the Joint Powers Water Board, Jim was offered the position of water treatment plant supervisor. He retired in April 1998 after 35 years with the plant. Mom remained a stay-at-home mom, raising three spirited daughters, attending their school functions, cooking, shopping, laundry and cleaning. They raised their family with only one income, but we never wanted for anything. I am so grateful Mom was home every day when we got home from school.
When I was born, I was very sick. My parents had suffered through three miscarriages before I was born, and they were afraid they were going to lose me too. I was losing weight, and my eyes were sinking into their sockets. My parents took me to specialist after specialist, but none of them could offer any help. They finally took me back to our family doctor, Dr. William Pryich. He figured out that I had a tight stomach opening, and I was not getting any nourishment. Dr. Pryich had them feed me rice cereal a bit at a time, and slowly the cereal expanded and opened up my stomach opening. My parents did not give up on me, and that is the reason I am still here. I literally owe them, and Dr. Pryich, my life.
Most of our family vacations were spent spending a couple of night in Salt Lake City going school clothes shopping, going to Lagoon and Hoogle Zoo and visiting an aunt and cousins. However, every few years Mom and Dad would save their money, and we would take a long memorable vacation.
One time Dad wanted us to see all of Wyoming, and learn some of the history. I believe we hit every museum in the state. We saw so many museums that about halfway through the trip, when we would drive past a museum, my sisters and I, sitting in the back seat, would whisper to each other, ”Don’t tell Dad,” as we pointed to yet another museum. He always seemed to see it, though. We also went to South Dakota and took a helicopter to Mount Rushmore and went to see the progress on the Crazy Horse monument. During the trip we also visited Custer Battle Field in Montana.
On another trip we took my grandparents, (Mom’s parents) up to Canada. We spent the first night in Jackson, where we watched a summer stock performance of “South Pacific.” For the rest of the trip we did not use an alarm clock. We were awakened by Grandpa singing “Some Enchanted Evening.” We then went up to Glacier National Park, where I proceeded to fall into a glacier. Instead of letting me get cleaned up and change clothes, my family insisted on documenting the mishap with pictures — I was wet, muddy and freezing. In Canada we went to two provinces, Victoria Island, and then took a ferry to Washington State. We traveled through Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah and back to Wyoming with seven of us cramped into my parent’s Oldsmobile Delta 88, a large car, but with no air conditioning.
Our final family trip went through Utah, Nevada, down the coast of California beginning in Napa Valley, where we toured a winery; and then San Francisco, where we took a helicopter over Alcatraz; San Simeon, where we toured Hearst Castle; down Highway 101, past Big Sur; and to the Long Beach, Los Angeles, Anaheim area where we went to Universal Studios, Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farms and Magic Mountain with some cousins. We then crossed over through Arizona, and visited the Four Corners monument, and then back through Utah and to Wyoming. The funny thing for me about this trip was I was 19, and in some states I was legal drinking age, and others I was not, fortunately for me, I was of age during the winery tour. At that time each state determined its own legal drinking age.
My parents raised a happy, loving family on a limited budget. We never went without, and my whole life has been filled with such fond memories. I have never known one single day in my life without love. Like other families, we have had our share of heartaches, sickness, problems and challenges, but Jim and Judy Wilcox are the glue that holds our family together.
