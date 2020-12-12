As a preteen growing up on the Mason-Dixon line in southeastern Kentucky, I grew up reading the abridged version of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” Sadly, that abridged version never baptized me or many other school children into “the most popular, influential, and controversial book ever written by an American.” Those words are on the back cover of the Wordsworth Classics Unabridged version of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” a 438-page compendium that I recently finished reading.
As I read the real writings of Harriet Beecher Stowe, I was sad I was given a child’s version to read because it is a sad representation of the book. The anonymous editor who cut Stowe’s novel “for Use in Schools” left out about 80% of the text. The abridged book is undated but was probably published sometime during the 1920s.
With richness and panorama, Harriet Beecher Stowe passionately dramatizes why the whole of America is implicated in and responsible for the sin of slavery in America. Her resounding conclusion is that “only repentance, justice, and mercy will prevent the onset of the wrath of Almighty God.” Harriet’s masterpiece gave such a terrific impetus to the crusade for abolition of slavery that President Abraham Lincoln, when he met Harriet called her “the little lady who started the great Civil War.
Published first in 1852, the book sold ten thousand copies in the first week, and within a year, 300,000 copies were sold in America and a million copies in England. It was soon translated into all the major European and continental languages. In 1861, on the eve of the Civil War, the book had sold 4.5 million copies.
That is a staggering statistic, because at that time, the population of the United States was only 32 million, including over 5 million slaves, and the book was banned by almost all the Southern legislatures. There was one copy of the unabridged book, excluding children, for every four or five readers in America. The South greeted the book with outrage.
I wish every person in the world was literate, and that all of us would read this masterpiece. In the terrible story of Uncle Tom being beaten to death in Louisiana, Master Legree, a demon of a man, had two right hand slaves, who carried out his will, Sambo and Quimbo. One night after the escape of Cassy and Emmeline, Legree faced Uncle Tom with telling him the whereabouts of the two women slaves. Let’s take up the story.
“Do you dare tell me, ye old black Christian, ye don’t know?” said Legree.
Tom was silent.
“Speak,” thundered Legree, striking him furiously. “Do you know anything?”
“I know, mas’r; but I can’t tell anything. I can die.”
“Hark’e, Tom, ye think, ‘cause I’ve let you off before, I don’t mean what I say; but this time I’ve made up my mind, and counted the cost … Now I’ll conquer you or kill you! ...”
Tom looked up to his master, and answered, “Mas’r, if you was sick, or in trouble, or dying, and I could save ye, I’d give ye my heart’s blood; and, if, taking every drop of blood in this poor old body would save your precious soul, I’d give ‘em freely, as the Lord gave His for me. Oh mas’r! don’t bring this great sin on your soul! It will hurt you more than twill me! Do the worst you can, my troubles’ll be over soon; but if ye don’t repent, yours won’t never end.”
Then Sambo and Quimbo began to beat him to death, and Legree wouldn’t stop them till Tom fainted away. Quimbo and Sambo carried Tom to a rude bed of cotton and washed his wounds.
“O Tom,” said Quimbo, “We’s been awful wicked to ye!”
“I forgive ye, with all my heart!” said Tom, faintly.
“O Tom! Do tell us who is Jesus, anyhow? said Sambo; “Jesus, that’s been a standin’ by you so, all this night. Who is He?’
Tom’s dying spirit was roused to tell them of Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection life, as well as His everlasting presence, and His power to save. Those two savage men who beat Tom to death were weeping. “Why didn’t I never hear this before?” said Sambo; “but I do believe! I can’t help it. Lord Jesus, have mercy on us!”
Then Tom said, “I’ll be willing to bar’ all I have, if it’ll only bring ye to Christ! O Lord! give me these two more souls, I pray!”
That prayer of Tom in his last hours of life was answered.
I challenge you all in these days of continuing racial unrest in our country, take time to quit listening to the caricatures of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” and the many lies about the book. Read it and pray to Jesus, who Sambo and Quimbo received that night.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
