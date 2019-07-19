They’re my early morning visitors.
Two young bucks – their small spike antlers in velvet – and a doe show up at my place in the mountains pretty regularly, browsing the ground cover around the fire pit.
They’re such regular visitors that I’ve named them Larry, Moe and Shirley. They show up around dawn, and if I’m really quiet, I can start my day in the mountains watching wildlife, close up.
And it’s not just deer. I was cutting up trees that had fallen across roads over the winter when I spotted big piles of moose droppings. (Curiously small pellets.) One time a few years back, a friend and I were talking out on the porch when two very large moose, one a bull with a big rack, walked by, not 25 feet away. They were heading to the river, no doubt, for a drink. Nice memory.
Way back in the ‘90s, a friend who was living in New Jersey at the time, was staying at the cabin, and told me he saw a moose.
“Yeah, and I’m the queen of England,” I replied, figuring he saw an elk. Later on that very afternoon, however, on my way back from town (a 50-mile trip), darned if I didn’t see a moose too, standing in a pond next to the road, in all his Bullwinkle glory. Turns out they migrated north from Rocky Mountain National Park, and today we see them pretty regularly.
I had to apologize to my New Jersey friend.
I come up here by myself, to soak up the solitude, the silence, and the spectacular night sky. It’s taken years, but I’ve learned to savor a day with nothing planned. We’ve had some friends die way too young lately, which has given us a new appreciation for living for today. Because it can all come to an end way sooner than you think.
The Wife hasn’t been up here in five years. She camped out all summer on archaeology digs in college, and decided that roughing it was, well, rough. So we have a deal. I don’t make her go to the cabin, and she doesn’t make me go to Elton John concerts. (She’s been to around 60. I’ve been to one.)
It works for us.
These days (July) the mosquitoes are thick – the little ones that buzz around your ears are the worst. But you douse yourself in bug spray and accept them, like the humidity in Illinois, and look forward to that cold night in early August that kills all the mosquitoes. August is the best month up here.
When we were building the cabin, we would cover ourselves in Cutters, work like dogs and sweat all weekend, and go back to town on Sunday afternoons, smelling like goats. Worse than goats. But we were in great shape, hefting 14-foot logs, swinging axes all day, and sweating.
The big news this year is a floor lamp in the cabin. Like communicating by phone, which I thought would never happen, I never thought I’d see the day when I would have a good reading lamp up here, instead of gas and propane lanterns.
Years ago, when Harbor Freight first came to Cheyenne, I told friends I had to breathe into a paper bag for a while to clear my head because I was so happy. This year I bought a $160 four solar panel kit at Harbor Freight, an “inverter” for about $40, and a $75 battery from Walmart, and today I have the gift of great light for reading, power to charge my cordless tools, and no more going out to the truck to charge the phone.
Wonders never cease.
I’m told that solar kits like mine won’t run a microwave, or a water heater, or even a toaster for long. But I don’t want that stuff anyway.
For years, the only radio you could count on up here was public radio, that gave you a heavy dose of liberalism to start your day. Who needs that?
I start my days now listening to the crackling fire in the old wood stove.
And keeping a sharp eye out for Larry, Moe and Shirley.
Dave Simpson has been a newsman for four decades, working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.
