If we change our thoughts, we can change our world. Ralph Waldo Emerson put it this way. “A man is what he thinks about all day long.” Marcus Aurelius said, “A man’s life is what his thoughts make it.”
Immediately after World War II, the Allied armies gathered up many homeless, hungry children and placed them in large camps. There the children were abundantly cared for and fed well. Nevertheless, at night, the children couldn’t sleep. They were restless and afraid. They were suffering a kind of post-traumatic stress because of months of hunger and fear.
A psychologist at one of the camps lit upon a solution that worked. When the children were put to bed, they each received a slave of bread to hold. If they wanted more to eat, more was given to them, but this one particular slice of bread was not to be eaten. It was just to hold. This slice of bread to hold worked marvels in the children. The children went to sleep, subconsciously knowing the next day they would have something to eat tomorrow. That assurance put the children at ease, and gave them a calm, peaceful night of sleep.
Our thoughts are amazing game changers for us all. The 23rd Psalm can be a bedtime story as well or it can be a powerfully deep comfort to us all. We are compared to sheep and we rejoice to say, “The Lord is my shepherd.”
Like sheep, many of us can be timid creatures. Sheep are afraid of swiftly moving water. Sheep are poor swimmers because of their heavy coat of wool. To get the picture, think of swimming in a big woolen overcoat. Water soaks into the sheep’s coat and tries to pull it down. If you ever see sheep walk down to fast moving water, they will stand there transfixed, almost paralyzed, for they will only drink from still water. If a shepherd sees no still water near where his sheep are, he will often pick up rocks and place them in a small moving stream to form a pool from which even the tiniest lamb will not be afraid to drink.
Many things in life have a way of squeezing the spirit out of us, leaving us feeling empty like a shell. Some years ago, my wife and I went with her brother and wife to Florida’s Singing Tower. Bok Tower Gardens is a contemplative garden, and it boasts a bird sanctuary, all of which is located north of Lake Wales, Florida. The historic Bok Singing Tower is 205 feet tall. Built in 1929 by Edward W. Bok, the tower was constructed of pink and gray marble from Georgia and coquina stone from St. Augustine, Florida.
The garden is a huge 250-acre garden, with its 205-foot tall Singing Tower with its carillon bells in the middle of it, which is one of the highest points in the state of Florida. On a plaque at Florida’s Singing Tower you can read these words: “I come here to find myself. It is so easy to get lost in the world.” It’s true. All of us come to forks in the road and we tremble trying to decide which way to turn. As we try to decide, comparing the pros and the cons and considering that we must decide quickly, we can get lost and we need guidance.
We are like sheep. Dogs, cats, and horses can be lost and yet find their way home. That’s not true of sheep. Like sheep we need God to be our shepherd. Left to ourselves, we are all prone to find ourselves at the end of the road in a box canyon, or we may be looking down the barrel of a gun held by a stranger we woke up and startled in a secluded blind alley.
We need a shepherd, each of us do. There is an old story I love to recount. An old man and a young man were seated on a platform before a large audience in a special program. Part of the program in that city, that night, was to say the 23rd Psalm. Both men were ready to say the psalm by heart. The young man was trained in public speaking. He had perfect diction, speech technique, and he was dramatic. He was the personification of a silver-tongued orator. When he finished, the audience clapped and clapped and demanded an encore, wanting to hear once more his wonderful voice.
Then the elderly gentleman came to the mike, and he leaned heavily on his cane. In a feeble, trembling voice, he said the same psalm by heart. Then he was seated. No sound came from the audience.
In the silence, the young man stood and said, “You begged me to repeat the psalm, but you remained silent when my friend was seated. What’s the difference? I will tell you. I know the psalm, but my friend knows the Shepherd.”
Knowing the shepherd will change your world.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church.
