Modern physics faces an antimony in its study of light. I once read that J.I. Packer defined an antimony as an apparent incompatibility between two apparent truths. An antimony thus exists when a pair of principles stand side by side, seemingly irreconcilable, yet both undeniable. That means there are great reasons for believing both principles on clear and solid evidence, but it is a mystery to us as to how the principles square with each other. In the study of light, there is good evidence to show that light consists of waves, and there is equally good evidence that light consists of particles.
It is not totally apparent to scientists as to how light can be both waves and particles, but neither view can be ruled out in favor of the other. Neither view can be reduced to the other, nor explained in terms of the other. The two positions appear incompatible, but both must be treated as true.
As a pastor, I often face this antimony in two incompatible truths too big for my finite mind. The first truth is that God is sovereign over His creation, even during this 2020 pandemic, but the second truth is that man has been given an undetermined, but certain amount of free will or human responsibility to make his own choices. I believe both truths by understanding that it is not my responsibility to harmonize God’s sovereignty with man’s responsibility.
Both truths are taught in scripture and harmonizing the two, if they must be harmonized, is God’s responsibility. All I can do is to hold the two truths in tension and let the strings in between, be the way to make music as on a guitar.
The strange result of finding yourself on one side or the other of two incompatible truths is that folks almost always expect a duel from you, or for someone to draw daggers and begin combat. One of life’s antimonies that arises in counseling is how to teach parents and children and teens that respect is to be a mutual respect in the home. The battle often rages between those desiring the rights of parents to be upheld, while others are maintaining the need for the rights of children to be upheld.
Which is right? The answer is in one sense, neither, yet in one sense, both. A home is not a desirable home without parents stepping up to the plate and taking responsibility to rear their children with expectations, accountability, and with wise and loving discipline. Yet, a home is not a desirable home to live in if children are not given respect and honor, always treated with love, and never disciplined in anger or abused.
Much of life is like walking a tightrope. In our hands, we must carry a balancing pole that is tipped slightly to the right or to the left. Too far to the right, and we are off the tightrope, and tipped too far to the left, and we are lying in the net, if a net is there.
How much antimony do we all face in a normal day? In dry Rock Springs, too little water will kill our gardens, but too much water will kill our gardens. Which is it? The struggle of life is living with the seemingly incompatible truths that call us to be sensitive, tender, bold, and willing even to risk at times. Living balanced lives calls for all of us to go to the Lord seeking guidance for which way to tip our balancing poles.
The most recent antimony for our leaders in America, and for each of us, is how to balance the truth that we want to do our very best to save lives, by doing whatever is necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Yet at the same moment, we know that our nation cannot exist unless we have citizens willing to risk and go back to work to provide for their families, and we know believers must risk and go back to faithfully worshipping God together, praying for our leaders and praying for God to heal our land and our very world.
Which way do you tip the pole? Some of us seem most about saving individual lives from covid-19, while others of us are determined to get our citizens back to work and our believers back to church to save our nation. Should we renounce either conviction? That’s unwise, and not lifesaving. To open businesses and churches is essential. To keep the coronavirus from spreading is nothing to forsake. Yet, the wise thing to do for each of us stands at a grave and great crossroads. What is the answer?
If we seek God’s face, He will help us do both wisely, and give us individually, the right answer if we’ll take time to ask Him.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
