We are living in historic times, no matter what our political persuasions are. Any time we pass from one president to another president, we are experiencing what generations in America do. What we have lived through over the years in America has proved that God has sovereignly had His hand on America, or we would not be the country we are today.
How well I remember being a student at Trinity College in the fall of 1963. At that time, our college, now Trinity International University, was located in downtown Chicago on the north side. It was a day I will never forget. Over a hundred of us freshmen and sophomore students were in a world history class with Dr. Howard Vos on November 22, 1963.
There was a knock on the door of the classroom. Dr. Wilbert Norton, the president of our college, beckoned our professor outside the door. Moments later, Dr. Howard Vos, visibly shaken, walked back in the classroom, and announced, “Our president, John F. Kennedy, has been assassinated. Class dismissed.”
I remember the numb feeling I had inside. Perhaps many of you remember where you were at that moment. No one quickly left the classroom. We were shocked and soon learned that our beloved President John F. Kennedy, our 35th president of the United States was assassinated while traveling through Dallas, Texas, in an open-top Lincoln convertible.
First lady Jacqueline Kennedy rarely accompanied her husband on political outings, but she was beside him that day, along with Texas Governor John Connally, and his wife. On this 10-mile motorcade through the streets of downtown Dallas on November 22, the Kennedys and Connallys all waved at the large and enthusiastic crowds that were gathered along the parade route.
As the Lincoln convertible passed the Texas School Book Depository Building at 12:30 p.m., Lee Harvey Oswald allegedly fired three shots from the sixth floor, fatally wounding President Kennedy and seriously injuring Governor Connally. Our president was pronounced dead 30 minutes later at Dallas’ Parkland Hospital. He was only 46 years old.
Vice President Lyndon Johnson, who was in the same motorcade, three cars behind President Kennedy, was sworn in as the 36th president of the United States at 2:39 p.m. He took the presidential oath of office aboard Air Force One as it sat on the runway at Dallas Love Field airport. The swearing in was witnessed by some 30 people, including Jacqueline Kennedy, who was still wearing clothes stained with her husband’s blood. Seven minutes later, the presidential jet took off for Washington.
Recently as our Capitol was breached, I remember the shock I sensed, as I watched live footage of what was happening. I am certain some of the shock of being a college student in downtown Chicago when our president was shot, came back to me. But what came back full force and with lots of dismay was the feelings that welled up in me back when I was in the eighth grade.
In Kentucky, our Yellow Creek School each year sponsored an eighth-grade American heritage trip, for all those receiving their diploma. It was an unforgettable train trip on a sleeper car, from Hazard, Kentucky to Washington, D.C. Never will I forget going on that tour of our Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will always stand out to me. I remember going through the Smithsonian National Museum, walking inside the White House, following guards, looking up to the ceiling of the Rotunda, and feeling a deep patriotism, as well as deep Thanksgiving to God for being a citizen of the United States of America.
The sinking feeling of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 was somehow resurrected in my spirit recently. I weep for the sadness of these low points in our national history. I pray and I will keep praying for our nation.
I listened to all, of our outgoing President Trump’s farewell speech on January 19, and I watched the swearing in of our 46th President Joe Biden, and I listened to all, of his acceptance speech. In both speeches, I heard powerful words about the need for going forward together with unity. Yet in both speeches of our outgoing and incoming presidents, the shadow of the breach of the Capitol was a bit of a pall over the words.
George Santayana, born in Spain, taught at Harvard, and considered himself an American. He spoke unforgettable words we need to revisit today. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” God help us not to repeat the past in days ahead, but rather repent of it.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
