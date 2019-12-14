You can define something using a myriad of approaches. Those seeking to define the Rocket Miner could consider the book definition, the people behind it, or how it is used.
BY THE BOOK: There are many worn dictionaries at the Rocket Miner, including some that are quite hefty. The one that you’ll see first if you climb the main steps to the newsroom sits on a little podium. It has the boastful title of “The Universal Dictionary of the English Language.”
It contains 1,440 printed pages and was published in 1938. It’s heavy enough to stun a medium-sized mammal, if you needed to, and is too unwieldy for daily use. Nevertheless, I know I’m not the only person to take pleasure in consulting its brittle, crinkly pages.
The entry for “newspaper” states: “A publication, printed and issued daily or weekly, containing all news of the day, comments thereon, etc., and now usually advertisements, public notices, etc.”
For being about 90 years old, the definition is still pretty good. The fundamentals of gathering the pertinent details and developments haven’t changed, even if the timing and delivery continue to change.
Blessed by upgrades in technology, we frequently post multiple story updates a day to rocketminer.com and our social media accounts. In the virtual world, we aren’t limited by physical restrictions. While the print edition has a concentrated focus on local and state events, we’re free to include a wider variety of topics on the website. We aim to reward the amount of time and money our readers invest in us.
BEHIND THE HEADLINES: Going beyond the dictionary’s definition, I also think of the people who are part of the Rocket Miner family. Their viewpoints, passion and dedication form a big part of the paper’s voice. It’s up to them to spotlight and amplify what’s going on.
They show their dedication by gathering the facts, being accurate, helping advertisers spread their message, answering phone calls, presenting stories and making sure the paper is delivered.
While the newspaper is part of the Adams Publishing Group, we individuals are part of the community. We’re members of local clubs, boards, and churches. Our families attend civic programs and fundraisers; we participate in school and college programs; we spend our dollars locally. We use our on-the-ground perspective and connections to better tell the stories of southwest Wyoming.
HOW YOU USE IT: Shifting my gaze from our hardworking staff, I think of how a newspaper is an exceptionally dexterous multipurpose tool. In the same way that a branch could be a flag or a walking stick or a sword, the newspaper’s potential lies in the eyes of the beholder.
People use it to check the weather, look for garage sales, see who won the big rivalry game, laugh at the funnies, plan their weekend with the Things to Do list, figure out the weekend I Spy, clip coupons, consult the TV listings, pit themselves against the sudoku puzzle, scan the police blotter for familiar names, get fired up by the letters to the editor, find out what their elected leaders are up to, smile at the Tiny Tots and Meet Your Neighbor features, fill out the crosswords, leave a note of sympathy or memories with the obituaries, sell a car, try a new recipe, think a little or get their daily dose of destiny under their zodiac signs.
The newspaper is a great teacher. Readers rarely learn just one thing while reading it. It doesn’t matter whether you are perusing the physical or digital product. You may start out singularly minded to track down a specific story, but as your eyes drift through neighboring headlines, info boxes or photographs, it’s easy for your attention to be grabbed by something else.
I love that we learn from our readers, and hopefully our readers learn from us. They’re the ones who keep us honest, keep us on track, keep us on our toes, and keep us going. As they let us know what they want or are looking for, we push ourselves to meet those needs.
We reflect the community we serve. We document the history of residents and create a scrapbooks of their lives. The newspaper is whatever the public helps us make it.
So to repeat the question posed by the headline, “What is the newspaper?” The answer is up to you.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.
