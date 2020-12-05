For seven years in my educational preparation for ministry, I lived in Illinois, in the Chicago area. I first attended college in downtown Chicago for two years, and then both the college and the divinity school moved the schools for the last five years to the village of Bannockburn, Illinois, near Deerfield. In these years, I lived close to the historic Chicago River.
The Chicago River once tried to annihilate the city, but the river now has enabled Chicago to become a great city. The change is no mystery to historians. Up until 1900, thousands of Chicago residents died from waterborne diseases such as typhoid, cholera, and dysentery.
The Chicago River with its water to drink, food near the river, and its safe harbors, in the slow-moving river, drew thousands, then millions to the area. But soon, the reason for Chicago’s existence threatened to kill the city. Factories and homes used the Chicago River to dump their sewage and other wastes. The polluted water then flowed into Lake Michigan and into the chain of Great Lakes polluting those massive waters.
Waterborne diseases killed more than 5% of the Chicago population. It is reported that on Aug. 2, 1885, more than 6 inches of rain fell in Chicago. This cloudburst backed up the Chicago River and an epidemic disease killed off 12% of Chicago’s population.
Desperate for answers, the Illinois legislature created the Sanitary District of Chicago in 1889, that is now the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. The district was given two massive responsibilities: first, to find a solution to water supply and sewage disposal, and secondly, to reverse the flow of the Chicago River known as “Stinking River.”
The unheard of feat was amazingly accomplished in 1900, as the river’s flow was reversed. The Chicago River had originally emptied into Lake Michigan, but it was now reversed in flow, and redirected from Lake Michigan into the Mississippi River basin, ultimately through canals.
Wildlife has returned to live in and around the Chicago River. Today, over 50 species of fish live there, much plant life from the wetland prairies, and even large mammals such as deer, coyote, and water birds. People now go and fish in the river.
One historian wrote, “Chicago owes its very existence to the Chicago River and the river owes its present form to Chicago.”
The flow of things often makes all the difference. Fly across the Louisiana bayous and look down at the beautiful deep blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. When the Mississippi dumps its debris into the greater pristine body of water, the Gulf is dirty and muddy for miles.
In our personal lives, pollutants of our misplaced passions, spill into sacred relationships like our marriages, our homes, our schools, our churches, and our jobs. If the flow of things could ever be reversed from that which is sacred and clean, into the dirty, rather than dumping the dirty into the clean, wouldn’t that be a miracle?
The reversal of the flow in our lives comes only when we tap into God and ask Him to reverse the process that has been polluting our lives. When we take our lives and our passions from His life, His love, and His Word, it is a miraculous change.
Many of us have walked for miles in the Jim Bridger Wilderness of the Wind River Mountains, located to the north and east of Rock Springs. In some areas, we have come upon areas where cattle have fouled up the river temporarily. Yet, the flow from above, at the glaciers, has hurriedly cleared up the water. This need for a reversal of the flow of our passions and desires is paramount in America today.
At this moment in America, forces abound everywhere to stop any flow from above. We appear to still want no prayer in our schools under the guise of being tolerant. Since 1962, what is happening? There is no flow from heaven and God’s Word to clean up and reform our schools. Rather, our families, our churches, and our schools become the dumping grounds for our polluted lives, homes, and marriages.
As we seek to remove God from our pledge, from our coins, from our schools, and from our view of the sacredness of life, and His Ten Commandments from our public buildings, the result is a stench. What results is a stinking river that develops in every hallowed spot and in every sacred relationship.
In this case, the original flow was God’s design — from His heart into ours to purify us. Our massive reversal of rejecting God’s flow from heaven, and instead, dumping our junk into His plan and purpose, threatens to undo us. It is time to surrender to God’s design. He will reverse the flow in our homes, our schools, and churches for His glory.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.