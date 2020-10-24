Think first; act secondly. Perhaps that ought to be a theme each of us would place in our home or office where it is always visible. Have you ever taken a step before you looked ahead at what was in front of you? Have you ever backed up without noticing what was in back of you? Most of us, as myself, do not acquire such wisdom without some kind of a back story in our lives that calls out to us, “Think first; act secondly.” Once we have taken even a split second to think, our actions, reactions and responses will be altered.
Henry David Thoreau once said, “I had three pieces of limestone on my desk, but I was terrified to find that they required to be dusted daily, when the furniture of my mind was all undusted still. I threw them out of the window in disgust.”
John Woolman, a successful, godly tailor in the 1700s, had a flourishing business. Yet, it took away so much of his time to serve the Lord, that he felt he was giving the Lord “leftovers” as far as his time. So, he did what most businessmen might think was unthinkable. He began to refer some of his clients to his competitors. By decisive thinking, John Woolman gave himself the time he needed to serve the Lord. Yet decisive thinking and living have danger zones.
Dr. Erich Klinger at the University of Minnesota conducted a study in which he determined that all of us face between 300 and 17,000 decisions every day. Do you have trouble making decisions? It reminds me of the man who went for counsel about his great difficulty in making decisions. Yet in counseling the man, the counselor found the man defended himself that he did make important decisions wisely.
The counselor decided to illustrate to the man what his hurdle was, so he asked him outright, “Do you have trouble making decisions? The man replied, “Well … yes, and … no!”
There is a place in the Swiss Alps where you can throw a piece of wood in one direction and it will float into the Danube River and on to the Black Sea. If you throw that piece of wood in another direction, however, it will float down the Rhine River to the North Sea. Thrown in another direction, and that piece of wood will float down the Rhone River to the Mediterranean Sea. Be careful where you throw your weight or where you set your mind.
God has given to each of us freedom of choice. The tragedy is in America — millions will not exercise their God-given freedom in choosing in a few short days. Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Our philosophy is best expressed in the choices we make. In the long run, we shape our lives by our choices and we shape ourselves. The process never ends until we die. And the choices we make are ultimately our responsibility.”
The granddaughter of Aaron Burr went to an evangelistic service and gave her heart to the Lord. That evening she went to her grandpa and asked him why he didn’t do the same. He told her, “When I was 15 years old, I too went to an evangelistic service and I walked out without giving my heart to the Lord. Out under the stars, I looked up to the heavens and said, ‘God, if you don’t bother me, I’ll never bother you.’ Aaron Burr said, ‘Honey, God kept his part of the bargain. He’s never bothered me. Now it’s too late.’”
Decisions can be so tragic. Winston Churchill, once speaking of people who will not make up their minds, said, “They are decided, only to be undecided, resolved to be irresolute, adamant for drift, all powerful for impotence.”
William James, speaking of making or not making a decision, said, “There is no more miserable human being on earth than one in whom nothing is habitual, but indecision. The United States Supreme Court has an interesting custom. The newest member of the court speaks his or her mind on a decision first. Then the next newest speaks until all members have spoken, in their chronological selection order. The chief justice speaks last. In this way, no judge is prevented from speaking his or her mind by hearing the opinion of a more experienced judge first.”
As we face the elections now, our country has some vital choices. We all must individually vote. Every vote counts. Decide now to vote and look at the candidates and their positions. Where will those candidates with their positions take us individually and as a nation? Think first; act secondly. But do act. Don’t forget to vote.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
