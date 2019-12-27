In “My Confession,” Leo Tolstoy wrote, “A man often believes for years that his faith is still intact, while at the same time not a trace of it remains in him.” Perhaps this confession is true for millions. Many speak of believing and even pray, but they don’t believe it will matter much.
Perhaps the greatest gift any of us share in believing God, outside of eternal life, is the promise of answered prayer. Nevertheless, it is easy to try once, miss the boat and give up forever.
It happened to Somerset Maugham. He had a very distressing handicap of stuttering that afflicted him as a child. One day he heard his uncle talk about the power of prayer to change things. One night he prayed long and hard that his stuttering would be cured. While he prayed, he dreamed of how wonderful it would be for him to go to school and speak plainly.
He finally slept, and in the morning he woke excitedly. He dressed and ran downstairs to the kitchen where his parents were having breakfast. He blurted out, “Good m-m-m-morning.”
As the word stuck in his throat, something died in his soul. From that moment on, Somerset Maugham stopped praying.
Mark Twain relates his own similar perspective in his classic “Huckleberry Finn.” He wrote there, “Then Miss Watson she took me in the closet and prayed, but nothing come of it. She told me to pray every day, and whatever I asked for I would get it. But it warn’t so. I tried it. Once I got fish-line, but no hooks. It warn’t any good to me without hooks. I tried for the hooks three or four times, but somehow I couldn’t make it work. By-and-by, one day, I asked Miss Watson to try for me, but she said I was a fool. She never told me why, and I couldn’t make it out no way.
“I set down, one time, back in the woods, and had a long think about it. I says to myself, if a body can get anything they pray for, why don’t Deacon Winn get back the money he lost on pork? Why can’t the widow get back her silver snuff-box that was stole? Why can’t Miss Watson fat up? No, say I to myself, there ain’t nothing to it.”
So what is the answer for the likes of Huck Finn and Somerset Maugham? Has God gone out of the prayer answering business? No! He still answers prayer. So, is there any answer at all? Is it just that certain people hold their mouth right? Is it that God has a special bias for carpenters and not for miners, for Brazilian rainforest dwellers and not for Eskimos, or for Chinese laborers and not for Peruvian fishermen? What is the deal with prayer? Why are there so many answers to prayer for millions, and for others, a seeming brass ceiling that makes prayers bounce back down?
I was reading some research recently by geneticists and biological historians. They wrote that all of us as mankind, whatever our racial or ethnic diversity, are part of one family. I guess we all are related. And that is why all of us have in us this God-shaped vacuum that seeks after God, a relationship with him, and better yet, communion with Him.
The simple answer to Huck Finn and Somerset Maugham is that they never persevered in prayer. They were put off easy. Is God a better Father of those who believe in Him than we as parents are? I should hope. Do we as parents give our children everything they ask for if they ask earnestly? No, we don’t or we are parents who soon will be driven to folly and poverty by all the requests of our children.
God has no limit of supply, but He also has no limit of wisdom. When prayers are unanswered, I don’t quit praying. I trust the sovereign wisdom and judgment of God who knows my needs better than me. He has answered hundreds of prayers in the past. I know He will answer hundreds more prayers in the future.
As you grew up, did you quit asking your dad for the car keys because he said “No!” once? No, I bet you kept on asking. History belongs to the intercessors and those who keep asking.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
