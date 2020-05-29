Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a lot of debate lately about professional sports leagues.
One of the most asked questions lately is “should professional athletes consider playing without fans inside the arenas?”
My personal opinion on the matter is yes ... they should.
Just the other day I overheard a gentlemen say “what’s the point of having them (professional athletes) play if there are no fans allowed to watch?”
As an avid sports fan, of course, I had a lot to say in return.
To help answer that question the best I could, I imagined myself as a professional athlete.
If it were me, I would have zero issues playing inside an empty stadium/arena.
Don’t get me wrong, I understand that having live fans inside the building plays an important part, but not having them in attendance at all wouldn’t be near enough to keep me from playing the game I love.
For years, these pros have worked tirelessly just to get to where they’re at now.
Do you honestly believe that after all the hard work they’ve put in, and all the sacrifices they’ve made to become successful, that they would all of a sudden stop playing just because there’s no one there to cheer them on? The answer to that question is no.
Another reason why I believe professional athletes should return, even if doing so means not having fans inside the arenas is because the world needs sports again.
Since early March, when the decision came down to put the entire sports world on hold, us sports fans have, including some of the players, feel like we have been hung out to dry.
Again, don’t get me wrong, we understand why the difficult decision was made. Health and safety should always come first, however, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected us all in some way.
For years, sports have been like medicine for those who enjoy tuning in. Whenever we need something to pick our spirits up or need something to believe in, what do we do? We turn on the TV and we watch our favorite players/teams go off to battle.
In my opinion, that’s what makes sports so great. It doesn’t matter whose playing who, or what day of the week it might be ... In sports, there’s always a chance for the underdog to succeed and quite honestly, I believe the world needs to see more of that. More so now than ever.
Going back to what I said earlier, just because there most likely won’t be any fans in the stands for the near future, that doesn’t mean athletes shouldn’t compete.
If you’re a true competitor, it shouldn’t matter who is or isn’t watching. Simply having the opportunity to get back out there and to compete for a championship is all it should take.
If I had to guess, I would say almost everyone, athlete or not, would tend to agree with that statement.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner newspaper. You can reach him at sports@rocketminer.com or follow him on Twitter @WesleyMagagna.
