Over the years, I have enjoyed the privilege of being a part of massive jobs that were done together, and which took everyone pitching in to make it happen. Some of those memories are unforgettable.
Frequently, when I pull into our church parking lot, I remember a job our church family tackled in the late summer and early fall of 1987. Most of us knew little about putting in a parking lot with curbs. Nevertheless, we jumped in as we were following a surveyed plan so that the parking lot could drain properly. Most of the 60-plus people who were part of the task which lasted three solid weeks, most of us were without any experience or skill.
Nevertheless, the job was spearheaded by a wise and gifted man. Jim knew what he was doing, and the rest of us followed instructions. We learned as we poured the concrete which was poured 6-8 inches deep. Most of us had never made forms for curbs or used trowels and bull floats, but at the end of the job, we were exhausted, but rejoicing. Women came with food to feed us as we worked into the late evenings. Children carried water to us.
One night, God answered our prayer to divert a deep purple cloud bank, coming from the southwest, which threatened to ruin our work. Jim called us all to prayer, and I prayed that God would send the storm south. God did just that and spared us as we had many cement trucks coming one after another.
Mutual submission is just that — having a task to perform that is so gigantic that everyone must pull together using every ounce of strength, muscle, and ingenuity to complete the task. In 1939, Thornton Wilder wrote a play portraying the institution of the family throughout history from earliest times to modern times. The play is called, “The Skin of Our Teeth.” He wrote the play while Shanghai was being occupied by the Japanese, when Austria fell to Hitler’s forces, and while the Spanish Republicans were about to be overwhelmed by Franco’s fascists. The play is all about answering the question, “What happens when human beings are made to bear more than human beings believe they can bear?” The play is attempting to say that we must be willing to pass through fear and doubt, in utter abandonment, in-order to become stronger in courage, faith and love.
On September 11, 2001, we as American citizens were horrified as we faced our own country being invaded in the attack of evil on the Twin Towers in New York. Our nation went to our knees in prayer. Prayer in school was no longer an issue. Everyone was praying. Baseball games began with singing “God Bless America.”
Hurricanes across the East and Southern seaboards have also rallied millions across America to come to the rescue and to seek God’s face to meet the massive task of clearing out the rubble, finding dead bodies to bury, and citizens that need rescued. The only hope we have ever had in these terrible times is to abandon ourselves to God and to cry out for His mercy.
Again, we face fires across the south and west with homes being burned to the ground. It is one more time for us in America to remember it is most tragic to face death unprepared. With looting, rioting, and killing in our streets this spring and summer, it is no time to be holding on to the foolishness of saying, “I’m agnostic or I’m an atheist.” Each of us need to trust God and Him alone.
In times of facing certain death, each person comes face to face with the choice of either trusting in Jesus, or dying alone, in utter despair. Are you prepared to meet God? Have you made peace with God through His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, or have you denied His offer of peace?
Donald Barnhouse once was asked, “At what age can a child understand what it means to love God? His answer was striking. He answered. “You begin teaching a child about God 20 years before he is born.”
What he was saying, in essence, was that a child’s beginning instruction about God grows out of the character of his parents. We cannot give to our children a spiritual life that we ourselves do not possess.
That wise answer cries out to my spirit in hopes that we are prepared to teach our children who God is because we know Him in these pandemic times. If we do not know Him, death for us will be the loneliest of all times, for we will have no one to carry us from here into eternity.
If a team of unskilled laborers can mutually submit to each other and to a leader who knows what to do, cannot our nation again have a revival of faith and mutually submit to the Lord? If we will only turn to God as a nation, God will gladly pull us through as we work together. This is such a time!
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.