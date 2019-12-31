It’s that time of year when we ponder the past and plan the future. Promises to give up bad habits and resolutions to be healthier lurk in our thoughts. There’s power in feeling that you can actually chart your own destiny and control your behavior, so we start our new year with the confidence that we are in the driver’s seat.
Each year I resolve to be more patient and to embrace whatever life has in store with enthusiasm. The vision is to gracefully move with the flow of a rapidly changing world.
This sounds like a reasonable goal for anyone, so I’m optimistic that this could be the year that I succeed. Without making excuses, I do wonder why it’s so difficult to accept change. Why do we fight it, kicking and screaming?
I’m embarrassed to admit that I can descend into a frenzy of rage when I can’t figure out what Bill Gates has done with my favorite Office tools. With every update of Microsoft, I have to make adjustments, which incites a series of tantrums.
My first impulse is to cancel my Microsoft subscription, which wasn’t even always a subscription. I’ll have mental conversations with Mr. Gates that could possibly land me in jail, if they were spoken out loud. Then, after I finally accept that Gates is not going to cave in to my demands, I gain my composure and attempt to do things his way.
As I resentfully become accustomed to the changes, I gradually discover how much better they make my experience on the computer. Then, the minute I’ve proudly mastered the new and improved Microsoft Office Suite, they are courteously sending me notice of another update. What if I don’t want another update!?!?! How dare Microsoft force me to adapt to their improvements again! Who do they think they are?
Thus, the cycle of change continues. Thank goodness. Remember when we chatted on a phone attached to the wall in the kitchen for the entire family to hear? Remember when Jay Leno hosted “The Tonight Show,” until he retired… without my permission? Remember floppy discs, which were replaced by CDs, which were replaced by DVDs, which were replaced by USB flash drives, which who knows what they’ll come up with next?
Remember records, 8-tracks and cassettes? Well, if you don’t, ask your parents how the music industry schemed to make us buy new audio equipment every decade. Remember when we had only three television channels to watch? Remember when we mailed thank-you notes?
Wait a minute. I’m willing to embrace technology and I will even admit that it has changed our lives for the better. But, this is where I put my foot down. I must assert that taking the time to mail a thank-you note still carries more weight than emailing a quick, “Thanks!” And how do you make a Christmas card tree without Christmas cards? Some things are just better said in print.
So, as we begin the new year, ready to face the surprises and changes that will come my way, I’m pledging right here in print that I will do my best to march into 2020 with the excitement of a child who is not yet set in her ways. I will accept that anything and everything can change without my permission. I’m going to be a warrior of change and I am going to face every twist in my story with a pleasant attitude and a smile on my face. I really mean it this year.
As convincing as this sounds, and even knowing that most changes would enhance my life in some way, I have a nagging doubt that I will still find myself asking, “Who moved my cheese… without my permission?”
Kellie Nicholson is the general manager of the Rocket Miner. She can be reached at knicholson@rocketminer.com.
