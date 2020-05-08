Fifty-four years ago, tomorrow, God took my precious Dad Home to Glory when I was only 21 years old. Though I had two older sisters, I also had four younger brothers, the youngest only 10 years old.
The autopsy showed my dad’s strong circuit rider’s heart failed after many heart attacks. Dad had a remarkable heart and will to live. I still miss him like he has only been away for a short time.
An unknown poet once said, “Life evermore is fed by death, in earth and sea and sky, and that a flower may breathe its breath, something must die.”
As I again ponder my Dad’s death on May 10, 1966, I recall George Washington was a widow’s son. The great golden-tongued preacher, Chrysostom of Constantinople, lost his father soon after he was born. The great evangelist, Dwight Lyman Moody, lost his father before he turned 5. Napoleon lost his father before he turned 4.
Many people just like you and me, have felt their lives victimized by a father’s early passing. I have chosen rather to focus on all Dad gave to me during the 21 years we shared life together. We have not walked together in the last 54 years. In this pandemic, I would still love to talk to him about the significance and the implications of this pandemic.
John Greenleaf Whittier once said, “Of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest of these: ‘It might have been.’”
I so would have loved Dad, to have been the preacher who tied the knot for my marriage 53 years ago, and for him to have known and loved my seven children. My widowed mother raised my younger brothers faithfully. She did a wonderful, remarkable job, walking on alone, for the first four years before she remarried.
Many people speak of struggling to put their past behind them. I rather choose to never forget the significance of May 10. I choose to put my past in front of me as a flag to follow.
When Dad was the sickest, back in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s when he was facing deadlines or a Sunday’s preaching assignment, he would practice a challenge I can never forget. He would always say, “Let’s rise to the occasion.” I remember the evening he put his arm around me next to his bed, and said, “I hope you learn one lesson I have been slow to learn, and that is to learn when to say “No!”
He gave me a quote from Bob Pierce that has stayed with me. “Oh, God, give me what it takes to do all that needs to be done, that only You can do through me.”
That little check in my spirit God has used to help me to say “No!” this week and even today, when I knew someone far more qualified than I am, should do the job I was being called on to do.
Dad mentored me also on what he said was essential to become a pastor. He said it would take “Three Deep Loves,” – “a deep love for God, a deep love for His Word, and a deep love for people.”
He read to me from the back of his well-worn Bible, that he prayed “God would give me the wisdom of an owl, the strength of an ox, the tenacity of a bulldog, the daring of a lion, the industry of a beaver, the vision of an eagle, the melodies of a nightingale, the meekness of a lamb, the hide of a rhinoceros, the loyalty of an apostle, the faithfulness of a prophet, the tenderness of a shepherd, the fervency of an evangelist, the devotion of a mother, and the sacrifice of a martyr.”
Those noble benchmarks never blow away in the Wyoming winds. They stay with me.
Do I still miss him? I do! Waves of grief at times rush over my soul as if he died yesterday. Many of you who have lost your parents, you understand. Mother’s Day is also tomorrow, and Mom has been Home with Jesus since March 1, 2001.
Tomorrow is a great day to remember to let our living mothers know how much we love them, and to thank them for all they have done in our lives. Dad left me a poem by Walter E. Isenhour, from Taylorsville, North Carolina. This poem is a strong benchmark that may help you too.
“I want to live with myself, and so, I want to be fit for myself to know, I want to be able, as days go by, Always to look myself straight in the eye; I don’t want to stand, with the setting sun, And hate myself for the things I’ve done. I want to go out with my head erect, I want to deserve all men’s respect, for here in the struggle for fame and self, I want to be able to like myself. I don’t want to look at myself and know, That I’m bluster and bluff and empty show. I never can hide myself from me; I see what others may never see. I know what others may never know, I never can fool myself, and so, What-ever happens, I want to be, Self-respecting and conscience free.”
Thanks Dad, before this upcoming beloved Mother’s Day, for being my precious Dad, and for always loving Mom. I love and miss you more than words can say.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
