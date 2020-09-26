So how is life treating you? Is life so jumbled in so many entangled ways that you are struggling to decipher it?
Many years ago, I first saw a perfect example of how we can sometimes decipher jumbled-lettered words. Can you read this short article I read this past Thursday and understand it? Here it is: “The phaonmneel pweor of the hmuan mnid; I cdnuolt belveiee taht I cluod aulacity uesdnatnrd waht I was rdgniea. Aoccdrnig to a rscheearcr at Cmagbride Uinervtisy, it deosn’t mttaer in waht oredr the ltteers of a wrod are, the olny iprmoatnt tihng is taht the frist and lsat ltteer be in the rghit pclae. The rset can be a taotl mses and you can sitll raed it wouthit a porbelm. Tihs is bcuseae the hmuan mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the wrod as a wlohe.”
Whatever you are facing today, God understands it and He understands you, even if others never have a clue, as to what is going on in your life. When things get jumbled up in our lives, many of us resort to using metaphors, but are they appropriate metaphors? A depressed person can sometimes start to feel better by simply cleaning up their desk. Metaphors can rearrange the furniture of our mind.”
Remember Sir Winston Churchill, who offered the citizens of Great Britain, nothing but “blood, toil, tears, and sweat.” Why didn’t the people become angry and try to impeach him? What is the secret to why they followed him without wavering? He spoke to them in a jumbled, troubled time with words that in way, made no sense, but in another way, they gripped their hearts to dig in and fight to the death.
Perhaps few people know the power of word pictures like a man named Dennis Pence. In 1984, Dennis Pence launched a catalog-only line of women's accessories with $40,000, one telephone, and what he called a "maniacal belief" in his entrepreneurial talents. He and his wife, Ann, left high-paying marketing jobs in New York, and they moved to sleepy Sandpoint, Idaho. There they ran their new fledgling business, called Coldwater Creek, out of their apartment.
Money was so tight that rather than pay United Parcel Service a $6 pickup fee, Pence stuffed packages in a backpack, rode his bicycle 2 miles to town every day, and waited in line at the UPS office to process his 10 or so orders.
"We were so cheap it squeaked," said Pence, now the CEO of Coldwater Creek. "Dinner was tuna casserole without the tuna."
So how has Dennis Pence used metaphors and the power of words? Many of us, without ordering his catalogue, have received his Coldwater Creek catalogue anyway. The beautiful dresses and ladies’ clothing were not worn by ladies. The dresses appear stylishly worn, as if they were being worn by women but there were no ladies in the catalogue at first. Dennis Pence used the power of words to sell his clothing. Each piece of clothing had a beautiful work-up description that went beyond the imagination, to paint a picture for women of what his dresses might look like on them.
Here’s part of one charming entry that helped Pence sell his beautiful dresses to thousands of women. “Country girl at heart? All roads lead to this cotton gingham shirt. Still somewhat citified, it wraps to a relaxed sash tie secured by a single button … ”
Well, many Americans are bankrupt of words. Sadly, millions resort to foul and vulgar words to paint a picture of what they feel. When will we return to God and return to the wonderful dynamic of using beautiful metaphors and yet appropriate but shocking metaphors to stop the sludge in many American’s irreverent mouths?
The awful fare on television spews out words not fit for consumption for any family. Sadly, due to this pandemic of 2020, Coldwater Creek has filed bankruptcy. Many women will miss the beautiful metaphors describing how they can look in those special dresses.
God’s Word and His standard of holy and right speech will never go bankrupt. How I pray that God will “unjumble” our minds, our hearts and our lips until we speak and talk so that any child can listen in and learn to think wisely too as they model our respect for life, for love, for country, and most of all for God.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.