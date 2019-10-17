A regular look at issues facing Wyoming business owners and entrepreneurs from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, a collection of business assistance programs at the University of Wyoming.
For small-business owners, the low costs associated with digital marketing can be very attractive. However, if you’re not careful, you may end up reaching the wrong people or even harming your brand. There are resources available in Wyoming to help you get the most out of all your marketing efforts. But, let’s first take a look at three digital marketing mistakes to avoid:
-- Broad target audience. If you are creating a digital advertisement on Google or Facebook, you may be surprised to see that you can reach thousands of people for a few dollars per day. Practice caution here, because these numbers likely include a very broad target audience. The Wyoming SBDC Network offers free market research to help you zero in on the audience that is most likely to respond to digital advertisements and purchase your product or service.
-- Poor social media schedule. A strategic social media schedule can help you determine the right number of posts to make per day, what time your audience is most active and what type of content you should share. You want to keep your social media pages active while not being overbearing. Thorough market research can help you determine the right amount of posts to make and the right time of day to publish them.
-- Too much text. I see this mistake happen across all marketing channels. The average attention span is now about eight seconds long. However, with a highly targeted audience in hand, you can create a short message with an effective call to action.
Help is available. If you would like to improve your digital marketing results or learn how to begin growing your brand online, contact your local Wyoming SBDC Network adviser at www.wyomingsbdc.org. Our no-cost, confidential services are offered at locations throughout Wyoming and are available to entrepreneurs in every industry.
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network offers business expertise to help Wyoming residents think about, launch, grow, reinvent or exit their businesses. The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by UW with state funds from the Wyoming Business Council and funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. To ask a question, call 1-800-348-5194, email wsbdc@uwyo.edu, or write 1000 E. University Ave., Department 3922, Laramie, WY, 82071-3922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.