COVID-19 has affected all of our lives, and often in ways we don’t realize are significant until someone else mentions it. I had to cancel my summer Yellowstone fieldtrip, as it simply was not worth the risk to the students and myself. I was a bit disappointed, sure, but I didn’t expect the students to be even more disappointed.
“That’s the fun part of taking geology!” one said to me straight out.
They’re not wrong.
So I thought some, including my students, might be interested in a few “virtual” field trips. Want to come along?
The Rock Springs Uplift
I thought we’d start in our own backyard.
The Rock Springs Uplift formed in the Late Cretaceous (roughly 70 million years ago) through the Eocene (about 35 million years ago) and is related to the Laramide orogeny, which I don’t have the space to explain right now, but could if people were interested. The uplift makes a north–south trending anticline (an upside-down U) with a footprint of about 56 miles by 28 miles. One of the more interesting features of the uplift is that it’s characterized by several “blind-faults,” meaning faults in the crust that don’t actually reach the present surface, making the area look deceptively benign. The faults have their uses, though: they’ve been considered as a potential method of Carbon-Capture (injecting carbon emissions into underground geologic formation to get it out of the atmosphere).
White Mountain, Aspen Mountain, Pilot Butte, and Wilkins Peak are major features of the uplift, and some of the largest oil shale and trona beds in the region located in these mountains. Pilot Butte was named by early travelers to Wyoming as the landmark that let people know there were coming close to the Green River, which could mean life or death for those early pioneers. The sediment eroding off of these inclines then deposits to the middle of the “uplift”; the middle of the anticline cracked under the pressure of folding, allowing for weathering and erosion. The sediment doesn’t have a lot of organic matter in it, and given that the area is now a desert, it’s no wonder Southwest Wyoming isn’t known for its farmland.
The Uplift gives geologists some of the best access to some of the oldest rocks still existing on this planet – the Archaean is exposed here, the geologic eon from 4 billion years ago to about 2.5 billion years ago. The K/T boundary is also accessible here: the Iridium and burn layer that is part of the evidence used to confirm the impact of a meteorite 66 million years ago, now referred to as the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event (take one of my classes to go on a field trip to these sites!).
Interestingly, the Douglas Creek Arch of Colorado is considered to be the geologic “sister” of the Rock Springs Uplift, forming at the same time through the same process, but both are now geologically “isolated” from each other because of the formation of the Uinta Mountains.
Next time we’ll give Green River some attention. Who’s with me?
To see geological maps of the area, see the story at rocketminer.com.
Dr. Dana L. Pertermann teaches anthropology and geology at Western Wyoming Community College. She conducts archaeological research along the Oregon Trail, and has written a book on archaeological field methods called “The Archaeology of Engagement.” She is also very active on social media, with a scholarly blog at www.CulturalInfluence.blog, and a TikTok account at www.tiktok.com/@letscience. She can be reached for questions at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.
