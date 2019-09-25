As the athletic director at Western Wyoming Community College, I interact with and am one of the people responsible for student-athlete health and well-being. As such, I want to talk about a concept that many associate with wrestlers … losing weight. During the offseason, wrestlers usually weigh heavier that they do during competition and in-season practices. In the “olden days,” wrestlers wore those silver sweat suits, starved themselves and seemed to be jumping rope nonstop. That is not the case today and with good reason. Our sports at Western are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), and our wrestling program is also governed by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA). Now, when wrestlers begin cutting weight, they weigh in and after taking some measurements, they are TOLD how much weight they can lose per week maximum and they are also told what their lowest allowable weight can be for them to compete.
When the “average person” is trying to lose weight, we need to remember that they “didn’t gain it overnight.” Therefore they will not lose it overnight. My mom said she kept on some weight with each child born, and she had three children over the course of five years. This is not uncommon. Additionally, you’ve probably heard of the “Freshman 15,” whereby many college students, away from home for the first time, will gain some weight. This may be due to several different factors including access to college cafeterias where the food is all you can eat. Or, students find themselves ordering takeout or running thru drive-thrus late at night, while doing that late-night studying.
When trying to lose weight healthily, it really is pretty cut and dry: Your caloric intake has to be less than your output. Instead of starving or taking part in fad diets, the best bet is to set goals – long-range goals, that include some form of regular exercise in addition to dietary changes that are sustainable.
My last name is S.W.E.E.T., and I am all about acronyms, so I will give you one I like to try to follow:
S – Sleep: Research will tell you that most people need anywhere between 7-9 hours of sleep. I don’t get that much sleep MANY nights. However, I strive to and I am getting better at an occasional catnap.
W – Water: Try cutting out some sugary drinks or caffeine and increasing water intake and flush out that body. (If I can be a bit preachy, try a reusable water bottle instead of one-time use bottles.) At work, in addition to the water I drink from my water bottle, I try to stop and get a sip at every drinking fountain I pass to and from my office. It’s not that hard and it helps me get my water in.
E – Eat healthy: Try eating a slightly smaller portion, or substituting a piece of fruit for a candy bar once in a while. Try to cut back on eating late at night. I know that when I am mindful of these small things, I definitely feel better.
E – Exercise: This doesn’t have to be anything big. I encourage you to find new ways to move more. Try walking a bit more, getting up from your workstation for a few minutes a couple times throughout the day. Stretch, bike, jog, swim, chase your children, take the stairs instead of the elevator … just do a little more. I know even after a long day, if I don’t get my workout in I feel blah.
T – Time: Give yourself time to get used to your new changes. If you are trying to lose weight, remember you didn’t gain unwanted weight overnight, so you aren’t going to take it off overnight.
Being health is important and unfortunately, it doesn’t just “happen.” Just as with everything else we do that is important, it takes effort and focus. And, if we fail, we need to simply own it, make adjustments and try again.
From this “Sweet,” to you … remember that it feels so SWEET to have a healthy heart beat, feeling healthy is SWEET for your soul, and it’s OK to eat less sugar if you’re SWEET enough already. Have a great day!
Lu Sweet is the athletic director at Western Wyoming Community College. She has been an educator in Rock Springs for two decades.
