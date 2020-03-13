H. G. Wells said, “Until a man has found God, he begins at no beginning; he works to no end.”
St. Augustine said many centuries ago, “My soul is restless, until it finds it can rest in Thee, O God.”
The longer I live, the more often I talk with people who are attempting to whittle God down to their size, instead of repenting, and letting Him change their life. The desires of our heart often surface on our own faces.
Abraham Lincoln was once asked to meet a certain man. Uncharacteristically of Lincoln, he replied, “I do not want to see him.” His friend protested, “You do not even know him.” Lincoln replied, “I do not like his face.” His friend said, “A man cannot be held responsible for his face.” President Lincoln insisted, “Any grown man is responsible for the look on his face.”
What an insight Lincoln had! His own face was known to be homely and rough looking, but Lincoln’s face so often shows us a picture of sympathy, care, honesty, and integrity, which is part of why is one of our greatest Americans.
Studies have been done over the years that state that married couples who live together, happily and harmoniously, come to finally look more like brother and sister, than as husband and wife. As we come to share in living together, common experiences, thinking alike, we tend to start to look alike. What we look at is a large part of who we are and are becoming.
It makes me think of a football coach who believed one of his players was capable of being a really great player, but for some reason, his insight about this player was that he was not playing up to his potential. On a hunch one night, the coach did something not normal for him. He decided to go to the room on campus where his college player lived, to have a personal talk with him. When the young man opened the door, the coach immediately knew the problem his player was facing. There all over the wall were pictures that were lewd, immoral, and pornographic.
Then he understood the truth. His player’s mind, heart, and soul were not focused on football, but on the filth and trash of immorality. No man or woman can give their best performance, nor can they live up to God’s intention and gifting, while focused on what is totally against God’s will.
How we do business with God daily affects our speech. The workplace today, and otherwise great movies are riddled with cursing, swearing and vulgarity. Millions of Americans have become what has rightly been called “swear-o-maniacs.” It is alarming how much of our modern society is filled with profanity. Vile language is used to make our modern novels readable and sellable. God help us to put the brakes on when movies and books cannot tell a story without embellishing it with vulgar language.
Hell is a real place where people will live eternally if they deny Christ and refuse to trust in Him for salvation. Hell is one of the most common words on our vocabulary shelf. On the street we hear, “It’s windier than … or it’s colder than … or it’s as rainy as … .” God is being left out of our American lives. His warnings about hell are being mocked.
Dostoevski reminds us, “A man who bows down to nothing can never bear the burden of himself.”
Our children are listening to us ever day. They are learning to curse even worse than we do. We taught them. It reminds me of a mother who took her son to the zoo. On one cage were the words, “North American Wildcat.” The boy seeing young wildcats, said, “Mom, why are they called wildcats?” She answered him insightfully, “It’s because their mamas and papas were wildcats.”
North America is home to six species of wildcats — bobcats, lynx, ocelots, cougars, jaguars, and jaguarundis — all of which are considered native to North America.
Quentin Roosevelt was on the Western Front during World War I. A news reporter told him, “I’ve come to tell you thanks for how you sons of Theodore Roosevelt are acquitting yourselves in this conflict.” Quentin said, “It’s up to us to practice what our father preaches.”
General Douglas MacArthur once said, “By profession, I am a soldier, but my greater job is to be a father. My hope is that my son, when I am gone, will remember me not for my battles won, but from repeating the Lord’s prayer together at home.”
Elton Trueblood said, “An empty meaningless faith is worse than none at all.” Is your faith real?
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 52-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 43 years.
