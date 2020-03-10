Wyoming has always been a land of cowboys, hunters, and rugged individualism — but it’s also becoming a place for the fine arts to prosper and grow.
I tend to lean more to the artsy side of the spectrum than the rugged side. As proud as I am to be a Wyomingite, I will choose going to a play over going fishing every single time. This has often made me feel like I’m in the minority, and sometimes I’ve felt frustrated at how few opportunities I have to see high-quality theater, music, and dance performances in my home state.
Lately, however, this dynamic seems to be shifting. More and more, Wyoming groups are finding ways to give a platform to the fine arts — whether that means bringing in outside groups or creating the groups themselves.
In the past two weeks, I had the pleasure of attending both the Hiplet Ballerinas performance, hosted by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), and the Opera Wyoming performance at the Broadway Theater. I thoroughly enjoyed both shows, and I was especially excited I had the opportunity to see them so close to home.
HIPLET BALLERINAS
The Hiplet Ballerinas are a Chicago-based dance group. The term “Hiplet” comes from combining “hip-hop” and “ballet” and describes a dance style that is “a fusion between classical pointe technique, hip-hop, and a variety of other urban dance styles,” according to the Hiplet Ballerinas website. This group has performed not only across the United States but around the world, and has been featured on “Good Morning America,” Buzzfeed, and The Huffington Post. One of the stops on its 2019-2020 U.S. tour was in Pinedale, Wyoming.
I was impressed to realize that PFAC had gotten such an incredible group to perform in Wyoming, and I was beyond grateful when PFAC offered the Rocket Miner free tickets to the show. I jumped at the chance to go, and I’m so glad I did.
The Hiplet Ballerinas were amazing. I was blown away by their sheer talent, as well as by the creativity and power of the show.
All the Hiplet dancers are incredibly talented — to a level that it’s hard for nondancers to fully comprehend. Hiplet’s unique trait is the fact that the dancers perform other dance styles while on pointe, which is incredibly difficult on its own. The most jaw-dropping moment of the night for me was when one of the dancers crouched down, did in a full circle, and came back up to keep dancing, all on pointe. It’s easy to see that the dancers know what they’re doing, and to see how strong they have to be to do it. Perhaps most impressive is how good they are at several different dance styles, and how that fusion of combining styles works so well because of how strong the dancers themselves are.
The performance was also enjoyable because of how creative and moving it was. From the wide variety of colorful costumes to the organization of the dances, the show always balanced the mood and kept the audience engaged. Watching it was a powerful experience. I genuinely got chills, got choked up, felt my jaw drop in amazement, and cheered — loudly. The dancers put so much heart and soul into their performance, and you can feel the energy in the room, the connection between the audience and the dancers.
I am grateful to the Hiplet Ballerinas for coming to Wyoming and to PFAC for making it happen. I hope PFAC continues to be able to bring in groups like this, because I believe our state needs more of what this group has to share — their passion, their culture, and their art.
OPERA WYOMING
Opera Wyoming exists because a group of performers living in Casper “were surprised to find a lack of performance opportunities in their preferred mediums and, after much discussion with other local artists, decided to create those opportunities for themselves and everyone around them,” according to its Facebook page.
While the group mostly performs in Casper, singers have traveled to other towns around Wyoming to share their art, including Rock Springs. They performed at the Broadway Theater last March and came back to perform again this year. I was able to attend both shows, and was impressed by the group each time.
The Opera Wyoming singers are incredibly talented. I love hearing the way one voice can completely fill the room, how they make those impossibly high notes seem effortless, and watching how they command the stage. And they don’t just sing — they tell stories, which is exactly what their songs were meant to do. The emotion that they put into each song communicates powerfully, even when the words are in another language.
The performance also does a good job of keeping the audience engaged by varying the type of songs performed — mixing up the style of the music, the amount of people singing, and a combination of traditional opera and contemporary musical theater. As a Broadway fan, I was especially excited that this year’s song list included even more musical theater numbers, including several songs I know and love.
I hope Opera Wyoming continues to bring more opera to Rock Springs. Watching Wyoming natives share their art and put on such a quality performance is encouraging and inspiring.
Sitting in the Sheppard Auditorium in Pinedale and the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs, surrounded by other Wyomingites who were clapping and cheering along with me for high-quality performances featuring dance and opera, I started to feel a little less like a minority and to be excited about how the fine arts community is continually growing in my home state.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com or @hannahromero131 on Twitter.
