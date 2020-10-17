Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Dark Ages
From the Oct. 10 Gillette News Record:
The Campbell County School District’s secrecy about the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff remains inexplicably puzzling.
Other school districts in Wyoming show little hesitancy in telling the public that students and/or staff have been diagnosed. There’s little drama, few details and just enough information that parents and the public need as they respond to one aspect of the multi-faceted pandemic.
In Campbell County, by comparison, one is led to believe that we’re a seeming utopia given that not one COVID case has been identified among the more than 10,000 students and staff who occupy schools each day.
We know that’s not true. The Wyoming Department of Health has identified 29 cases for those under 19 years of age. It wouldn’t be a stretch to suspect that most of those attend Campbell County schools, but you wouldn’t know it based on information coming from the Campbell County School District.
The district seems to be hiding behind Campbell County Public Health, which is responsible for identifying the cases and then contact tracing. While that agency also has chosen to be less vocal about local cases than other county health departments, the responsibility is with the schools to let its community know just how well face-to-face instruction is working.
Wyoming has experienced a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the past month. On Thursday afternoon there were 1,436 active cases in Wyoming, according to the Department of Health. Campbell County had 100 of those.
We can cite several other instances where schools have taken a proactive approach to informing their communities what’s happening. None of them have prompted riots or mass panic, making us wonder yet again why this school district’s administration chooses to error on the side of secrecy in the midst of a pandemic rather than transparency.
For example, in Laramie County School District No. 1 in Cheyenne two weeks ago, the district reported that at least one student at Cheyenne’s East High School had tested positive, and that a total of 14 students would quarantine as a result. Two weeks before that, 100 students had to quarantine when a student and staff member tested positive at McCormick Junior High School.
About that same time, the Natrona County School District noted two Kelly Walsh High School students and one Park Elementary School student who tested positive.
Those are minor examples of what’s happening statewide.
The University of Wyoming, which hasn’t been a model of transparency when it comes to presidential selections, has led the way when it comes to transparency in COVID cases on campus. And it goes beyond basic information so that parents outside of Laramie are assured of what’s happening there.
In recent weeks, it noted that three of its cheerleading squad and six wrestlers had tested positive. This week, it announced that four cases of COVID-19 have been detected on the third floor of McIntyre Hall, and that all of the students on that floor are being told to shelter in place. The week before, it announced the same for students on floors 10 and 11 of White Hall.
Since COVID arrived in the United States, there has been a concerted effort to tell people what’s going on so they can make up their own minds about their actions. Lack of information, or lack of access to the correct information, only leads to poor judgments and distrust — sometimes of one another.
Even at the presidential level, President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to lay out for the American people details of his COVID infection and recovery leads to suspicions that could be laid to rest if he’d simply offer details about his case.
The Campbell County School District and some of those running for election to its board of trustees are asking us to trust them too much if they think that no information about the status of COVID in our community’s institutions is better than some.
Even worse is encouraging the community to be lulled into a false sense of security and grow lax with distancing and covering up when visiting or attending events at schools.
The school district likes to pride itself on being a leader in the state. In this case, it’s back in the Dark Ages.
Leave “legals” alone
From the Oct. 11 Riverton Ranger
Wyoming legislators are fall on further erosion of public notices in newspapers.
This time the target is the publication of the salaries of local government employees. A bill changing state law so that those no longer have to be published is in the works. A committee passed it in September.
As it stands now, our taxpayer-funded municipal governments, county governments and public school districts must, at the very least, publish a list of positions and how much the people who hold them are paid. In some cases the actual names of the job holders must be published as well.
Numerous other public notice requirements already have been eliminated. There is a lot less public notice advertising than their used to be. Yes, of course, that hurts the newspapers.
The superficial justification always is money. The governments claim it simply costs too much money to inform the public of its own business. The advent of the Internet over the past quarter century has given public entities a new battering ram against public notice advertising via arguments that this information simply be put on a “local government website “ instead of in the newspapers — knowing full well that far fewer people would ever see the information. And that satisfies a deeper motivation: secrecy.
But Wyoming’s fiscal profile in tatters, those who would do away with public notice advertising for reasons of secrecy feel have a stronger argument based on money. This time around, they feel they can simply ignore the service and accountability consequences of their proposed changes and concentrate solely on the financial aspect — and be more likely to get away with it.
Public notice advertisements are required by law. The laws requiring them were initiated and passed by the Wyoming Legislature. The newspapers didn’t push for them. They were created to help ensure at least the appearance of proper, transparent, responsible and accountable government.
That’s the deal we made with governments and that governments made with us. It would be unfair and unwise to the papers to require them to publish the information without being paid. This has formed a successful partnership between the government, which needs to make the information public, and the papers which can guarantee an attentive audience and an accurate, independent performance of the duty.
If this partnership is broken, a huge measure of public confidence in its government will be lost. Without the independent newspaper publishing the information for all to see, public assurances that the information is being reported accurately and retained securely is hugely undermined.
It is a convenient myth to presume that a private website operated by the government entity itself can or would do a proper job of making this vital information available to the public — or that the information would seen by as many people as see it now.
It is absurd to think that average citizens, long accustomed to seeing the business of their local governments presented conspicuously and clearly in the local papers alongside news, ads and amusements they pay to receive, will navigate a government website for the purpose. They just won’t do it, a fact proved in many studies and analyses. And this means more information will fail to reach the eyes and minds of the people who need to see at most.
As for money, we our newspaper business could, literally, have made millions more dollars over the past 50 years by requiring the governments to pay what the retail advertisers pay. But we don’t. That’s our part of the public service.
Further, government leaders who would prefer that their information be kept it a secret or deeply locked away love to claim the convenience of “unfunded mandate” when talking about public notice advertising. To this, we remind the public that it is the governments who created this mandate, not the papers, and it is the governments which have the taxation authority to pay for virtually anything they want.
We and other newspapers in Wyoming would welcome the assignment to examine all government spending and weigh each and every expenditure against the low cost and high value of public notice advertising. There are many other ways to save money which not only would hardly be noticed by the public but might even be beneficial.
One last thing: Ask any newspaper reader if he or she would be glad to see the “legals” eliminated from the local paper. Study after independent study shows that the public likes having the legal notices in the paper and would be both resentful and deeply suspicious if they were removed.
So, our message today to the legislators is simple: Don’t do this. Don’t continue to chip away at this crucial part of your government duty. And a concurrent message to our newspaper readers: Contact your lawmakers and tell them not to do it. Tell them you like the legals in the paper, and demand that the lawmakers leave them alone.
Hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients. It’s time to do the right thing.
From the Oct. 11 Casper Star-Tribune:
For most of the coronavirus pandemic, Wyoming’s hospitals treated fewer than 20 coronavirus patients a day. The numbers would sometimes rise, like they did in July, but they’d soon fall again. The state’s health system was not being overrun as was feared when the virus first emerged here in March.
Then in mid-September, the numbers began to rise. The growth was slow at first, but has dramatically accelerated of late. On Sept. 28, there were 19 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide. By Thursday, only 10 days later, that number had spiked to 56. The state set new hospitalization records on four consecutive days.
Along the way, the state’s intensive care units, where COVID-19 patients on ventilators are treated, began to get more crowded, according to figures kept by the Wyoming Department of Health. On Thursday, only two of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s 15 ICU beds were open. Only four of 14 ICU beds were open at Wyoming Medical Center. All but two of Campbell County’s seven ICU beds were full. And Cody’s hospital had no open ICU beds at all, health department figures show.
That dramatic rise in hospitalizations and decline in ICU space follows a similar spike in cases throughout Wyoming. Consider that it took Wyoming 168 days to record its first 1,000 COVID cases. It took only nine days for cases to rise from 5,000 to 6,000.
That’s hardly the only concerning statistic. On Thursday, the state set new records for 10-day average in confirmed cases, 10-day average in total cases, confirmed active cases and total active cases. Here in Natrona County, we recorded more cases in the month of September than during previous six months combined.
Put simply, COVID-19 infections are spiking like never before in Wyoming. And that’s beginning to tax our health care system in new ways. Hospitals are contending with the spike, but they’re not alone. A dozen long-term care facilities in the state have now experienced outbreaks. And when rates of COVID-19 spike in our state, the number of health care workers who are infected inevitably rise as well.
In other words, as the number of coronavirus patients grows, there will be fewer health care workers capable of caring for them.
“We are now all-hands-on-deck to keep the hospital staffed,” Paul Beaupre, the CEO of Jackson’s hospital wrote in an Oct. 2 message to the community. “With our best effort, we can keep our heads above water today. What will happen if today’s COVID surge doubles next week?”
A fair question. And one with a concerning answer. In Wyoming, we’ve enjoyed a summer with rolled back COVID-19 restrictions. Unlike many states, our schools are still open. We can dine at restaurants and attend events. In a few weeks, the Wyoming Cowboys will play football again at War Memorial Stadium.
But what will happen if the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to spike? If one hospital in Wyoming is already experiencing an “all-hands-on-deck” moment, how many others are far behind? At what point will Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Office Alexia Harrist be forced to add new restrictions rather than take them away?
The consequences of new restrictions, especially as we head toward winter, would be catastrophic for our economy. More businesses would close. If schools can’t stay open, parents will be forced again to quickly find day care options or stay away from work.
And more hospitalizations inevitably bring more deaths. COVID-19 fatalities tend to trail spikes in cases by a few weeks. So we likely haven’t felt the full impact of this latest surge.
The irony here is that the people with the loudest voices demanding the opening of our state are also the ones doing the least to keep it from closing again. They are the ones who callously refuse to help protect not only public health, but also our economic vitality, by failing to take simple measures to rein in the virus. How difficult is it wear a face covering at the grocery store? Why is it so hard to simply keep a safe distance from strangers?
The simple truth is that if we want to avoid more death and more economic calamity, people are going to have to decide that a mild inconvenience is not an attack on their personal liberty. They must realize that there is no weakness in taking simple precautions to avoid a potentially deadly illness. They should understand that taking the pandemic seriously isn’t about politics. It’s about us all doing our part to make sure Wyoming gets through this most challenging of times.
Hospital beds in Wyoming are filling with COVID-19 patients. Isn’t that enough of a reason to do the right thing?
