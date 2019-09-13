Transportation has come a long way since the invention of the wheel. Advancements in horsepower and design mean each generation gets faster, and as we’ve increased our speed and extended our reach, more organization and cooperation are required to keep us moving efficiently.
Vehicle registration, speed limits and driver’s licenses were all added to make things run smoother and safer. Changes in technology leads to expanded opportunities, which is why laws need to be revisited to keep pace. A few decades ago, the only car crashes caused by a phone involved people striking utility poles. Now cellphone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year, according to the National Safety Council, and about 1 in 4 car accidents in the United States are linked to texting and driving.
Advancements create potential threats, and society must make adjustments to mitigate them. Of course, even if mostly everyone is moving in the same direction, progress can be slowed or halted by a few contrarians who refuse to budge.
This brings us to the debate over guns, another invention that has seen much refinement. The War of Independence would have been much shorter if colonial rebels had access to the armories found in many Wyoming homes today. The rate of fire and impact of the projectiles has risen exponentially, but the governing principle remains the same. The Constitution notes the importance of a “well regulated militia,” meaning people have the right to bear and keep arms, but the government can establish requirements.
Differences in interpreting the law come when people emphasize different points. Some see any regulation as “infringing” upon gun owner rights, but it’s idiotic to ignore the parts of the law you don’t like, arguing they shouldn’t count. In the meantime, while we’re fighting over semantics, people are dying.
When looking at gun violence in America, it’s sad to see the stream of tragedies. As communities suffer the pain inflicted by mass shooters, they join the ever-growing list of carnage. As coverage continues, they drop back in summaries as more recent examples appear, and ultimately get pushed off the page. It’s not that they’ve healed and stopped hurting; it’s that there’s not enough time and space to acknowledge them all.
The problem is not new. Neither are the solutions. Our primary suggestions to combat gun violence and its deadly consequences are plain and unoriginal. We support universal background checks and licensing for gun owners involving safety training and local law enforcement oversight, as do a majority of Americans. Implementing these popular, common-sense steps would close existing loopholes, promote gun safety, keep more weapons away from people seeking to harm themselves or others, and not touch firearms in the possession of law-abiding citizens.
These recommendations are simple extensions of policies and infrastructure that are already in place. Many states have already taken these steps, deciding that inaction was leading to innocent deaths. We can consider their models as we continue to refine our system of checks and balances. Farther-reaching approaches could and should be debated, but this is an area where we don’t have to wait any longer to find a majority consensus.
The sticking point is that a few holdouts refuse to listen, contemplate or otherwise engage. They’re the reason why we haven’t seen noteworthy federal gun reform legislation in more than a decade. The usual suspects include lobbyists, obstructionist lawmakers, and fear-mongering pundits. We’re not naming names, because we believe our readers can already see specific faces or groups in their minds. They are selfishly sacrificing American lives to protect their personal interests. Instead of continuing the stalemate that only benefits criminals and the self-serving, it’s time to put the needs of the nation first.
Guns have a unique place in the United States. They’re part of our history and heritage. We use them to provide entertainment, food, and a sense of safety. They are great tools, but we shouldn’t treat them with any extra reverence than any other instrument. We have driver’s exams, license requirements and other oversight, because a vehicle in the hands of an untrained or unqualified person is dangerous. The same is true for firearms. Why not extend the same requirements? Tell your legislators how you feel and hold them accountable if they don’t take action.
Travelers on Interstate 80 know all it takes is one stopped car to block the path for everyone else. The same is true for those who stand in the way of simple, practical revisions to gun laws. When their options are to do something and decrease the death toll or do nothing and let the deaths continue, their actions extend beyond an individual choice.
If a man decides to stand in front of an exit in a burning building, and not move for any reason, he’s not just making that decision for himself. In blocking that avenue of escape, he’s trapping everyone in dangerous conditions. It’s one thing to make a stand for your personal principles. It’s another to force others to die in defense of your beliefs. Remember, guns don’t kill people. People kill people.
