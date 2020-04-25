Traits can be hard to detect in strangers. Are they outgoing? Shy? Infected?
You may not know until they open their mouths to speak (or cough). Even then, they may be difficult to read. Perhaps more time is needed for their quirks or symptoms to become apparent. With more exposure, stronger parts of their personality will manifest. You never know whether long-term contact or a brief interaction is all that will be needed to make a lasting impression … at least not before it is too late.
The consequences of the coronavirus continue to cumulate. Many of us are buckling down and dealing with the loss of hours, loss of salary and benefits, loss of alternatives, loss of entertainment, loss of milestones, loss of security, loss of mobility, loss of peace of mind, and loss of control. Without specific timelines, which are impossible in these circumstances, we’re left to imagine and speculate and exacerbate an already difficult situation.
While the virus hasn’t demanded as big a toll on Wyoming as other places, the number of confirmed and probable cases continue to rise, testing limitations keep up from mapping the actual spread, and sobering conditions and choices that first appeared far away can now be seen closer to home each day. Experts say many health indicators in Wyoming are stabilizing, but none are improving yet.
Being vigilant takes time and patience, among other resources, and some of us are running out and are emotionally, physically or financially exhausted. A change is desired, but what we want isn’t necessarily what we need at this time.
We can’t wait for things to be “business as usual,” but we will lose more than the time, luxuries, and jobs that we’ve already sacrificed if we reopen too soon. We all ache for a return to normal, but experts and the best numbers available both indicate more efforts are required to curb the infection.
The smaller population of Wyoming and the temperament of the people have granted us more freedom than other states. While health orders have closed some businesses, many other guidelines remain voluntary. Gov. Mark Gordon hopes to reopen some businesses at the start of May, but he has warned restrictions may return and grow stricter than before if infections increase to dangerous levels.
We’re thankful so many people are complying with the voluntary guidelines such as not doing any unnecessary travel, wearing a facial covering in public places, practicing safe distancing, limiting shopping trips and only gathering with those in your household. This is important, because one person’s poor or selfish choice can lead to multiple families infected with COVID-19. While most of the infected will survive, no one knows if they will be counted among the unlucky.
The pandemic has been an extended trial, and while we’ve done better than other places, we can still fail – and at great cost. History provides many examples of places that dropped their defenses when danger still lingered. Many places, including Wyoming, will soon see if our protective steps were adequate.
While a united front would be best in the face of a deadly threat, we live with extra anxiety as divisions have developed in our society. We can’t agree on strategies, timing, experts or even facts. We admit there are many things that remain unknown about COVID-19, but we prefer to err on the side of caution.
We put a high price tag on human lives and believe they should be protected at the cost of short-term conveniences or stock market points. While older people with existing medical conditions are more susceptible to the virus, we know it can kill those who were young and healthy too. More research is required, but we’ve seen cases where people beat the virus and then must deal with the side effects of ravaged respiratory and pulmonary systems. In addition to wanting to save lives, we want to preserve a high quality of life – especially when keeping loved ones around makes things brighter and better.
Local officials have stressed they have no desire to turn the community into a police state. Leaders from the lowest to highest levels don’t want restrictions to go on any longer than required. They carry a heavy burden to ease unprecedented suffering. But while many people are hurting now, we’re worried nastier, most costly consequences will come and linger longer if those in charge move to quickly or thoughtlessly.
Times of crisis and uncertainty reveal our true nature and values. It’s been interesting to see what people still prioritize and what treasures have lost their luster. Little things have greater weight in a time like this. Hopefully in the near future, we’ve going to better appreciate simple delights like a backyard barbecue with the neighbors, a talented hairstylist, a family reunion at the Flaming Gorge, our favorite drink in our favorite place to eat, or a hug from a dear friend.
We’re hopeful to reclaim these cherished delights. It’s heartbreaking to think they’d be lost forever because not all of us will make it through the pandemic. For that, we’re willing to keep our distance and stretch our patience in the pursuit of better rewards and reunions to come.
