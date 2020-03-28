Memories from the beginning of March seem like they’re from a different time and place. In the intervening weeks, we slipped into the Twilight Zone … and it’s unclear when we’ll escape it.
Everyone has experienced disruptions, including empty shelves in stores, telecommuting trials, the closure of familiar haunts, a spike in layoffs, increased isolation as people practice physical distancing, reduced internet speeds, fears following a simple cough, or the overwhelming feelings that come with dealing with family 24/7 when schools are closed to students and there’s both more and less to do than ever before.
Life has become exhausting and uncertain as COVID-19 cases and other challenges mount daily, and it looks like we’ve got a long way to go.
Consider the current numbers. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the United States led the world in the number of coronavirus cases. Not only have we surpassed China and Italy, which were the previous global epicenters, but we did so in a short amount of time, as the virus gained traction in our country weeks later. While the trajectory is beginning to be less steep, the sparse availability of tests and delay in gaining reliable results indicates the situation is even more sobering.
What happens next is unknown, but it depends a lot on individuals.
It’s regrettable but necessary that schools need to be locked up, public spaces emptied, and business activity limited if not entirely put on hold. We’re pleased that the federal government is working to provide relief to mitigate the shake-ups, but more remains to be done.
We need panicked shopping and hoarding to cease. We need people to hunker down and limit contact with other households. We need people to wash their hands and clean buildings and possessions (like phones and tablets) properly. We need people to change deep-seated habits while remaining calm and as patient as they can be under these incredible circumstances.
Altering our behavior buys time for testing to expand so we can better determine the spread of the virus. That will allow us to focus on the infected without having to worry about our medical system being overwhelmed. Meanwhile, researchers will labor to better understand COVID-19 while industry ramps up production of necessary materials like tests, masks, and respirators.
However, the combined effect of government mandates and personal sacrifices will be lessened, if not in vain, if people act selfishly and without regard for consequences. Infection models warn us many people will contract the virus, but our personal conduct will determine our ability to treat patients effectively. It’s a matter of timing, as it’s easier to treat 100 people in critical conditions over 30 days than 100 people in one day.
If we don’t avoid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, exhausted supplies and physicians will lead to more deaths, and not all of them will be related to the coronavirus. Imagine the teenagers injured in a wreck on Interstate 80 who cannot get connected to lifesaving equipment because no spare supplies are available? Think of the patient with a rare, hard-to-spot condition who may not be diagnosed in time by overworked staff. Filling vital prescriptions may become more complicated by long lines and disrupted supply chains.
Those who feel young, healthy and bulletproof should reconsider their invincibility. What if they’re allergic to the medicines used to treat COVID-19? What if the bout with the coronavirus leaves them susceptible to other ailments? What if they survive physically unscathed but have to bear the burden of spreading it to a loved one who is not as lucky?
It’s difficult to fight an invisible enemy. If preparations are successful, it’s easy to draw the wrong conclusions and believe we overreacted needlessly. If we don’t move quickly enough, we may not realize we’ve reached the tipping point until it’s too late. With precious lives on the line, we prefer to err on the side of caution.
Even if we feel like the present is changing too quickly to comprehend, we can draw upon the lessons and heroes of the past. It’s time for cowboys to make the difference.
Remember the spirt of the west that reminds us to act honorably and be good to our families and neighbors. Wyoming’s Cowboy Code of Ethics is based on the work of James P. Owen, whose words are always worth following:
1. Live each day with courage.
2. Take pride in your work.
3. Always finish what you start.
4. Do what has to be done.
5. Be tough, but fair.
6. When you make a promise, keep it.
7. Ride for the brand
8. Talk less, say more.
9. Remember that some things are not for sale.
10. Know where to draw the line.
We can’t afford to close our eyes to the seriousness of the situation. We have to acknowledge and tackle hard truths. The good news is that cowboys don’t blink when the stakes are high. It’s time to stare down the dangers, follow the Code of the West, and make personal sacrifices so that others don’t have to make the ultimate sacrifice. Cowboys don’t have to be told what’s right — they just do it.
