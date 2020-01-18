People depend on local and nationwide media for news that can have an impact on their lives. Fake news, unfortunately, can sway people into having different opinions on important matters.
It’s a scary thought — in a way, it’s like mind control. Fake news threatens our trust and sanity. It also makes us wonder how is it that most people can remember fake news more than factual news? Maybe because it’s easier to accept a lie that matches what we want to hear as opposed to a truth that challenges our worldview. Some people are especially vulnerable, but sadly everyone is at risk.
Labeling coverage as “fake news” has become shorthand as “that’s lies and other garbage – don’t pay any attention to that.” They want it to be ignored. While sometimes that is what a story deserves, take a moment before dismissing it.
Take a close look at those who make those claims and the news agency that receive the level. Seeing when and how it is used tells you a lot about the two. After you’ve reviewed both perspectives, one side should be vindicated. If not, dig even deeper.
By doing your own research, you’ll know who is trustworthy and who should be questioned. In the end, you may choose to disregard certain sources or speakers, but only do it because of what you’ve learned and not what someone else told you.
How do we take a stand against fake news? We need to take lessons from old-school journalists and investigate. Ask questions. Double-check the facts. Try to find the original source. If you suspect that the information is false or sounds “too extraordinary,” clearly, go fill in the blanks. Remember, even headlines can be misleading. Don’t accept weak claims — we’re better than that.
Check if a story considers multiple perspectives. If views are missing, ask why. Did reporters reach out to other people who chose not to participate?
Readers should ask questions such as “where is the information coming from?” and “who does it benefit?” We all need to know the difference between satire and facts, especially on social media. Even sites that have dedicated fact checkers cannot keep up with all the content. It’s up to the public to be vigilant and apply critical reading skills.
Anyone can make a meme — most of them are generated by personal beliefs and opinions, not facts. Everyone is motivated by an agenda. Some are meant to make people laugh, but some are meant to change minds or even muddy the waters. An allegation doesn’t have to be true to do serious damage.
When students write papers in school, they have to include a source page to prove that the information they just cited didn’t come from questionable sources, or their own imagination. Most papers, like the Rocket Miner, are leery of using anonymous sources. In addition, before printing great claims, great proof is required. Due to restrictions like that, there’s a difference between what the Rocket knows and what it can report. Not every outlet follows those guidelines, and while they may be first, they may not necessarily be right.
It takes time and cooperation to get things on the record, but the burden doesn’t end there. Once we’ve given a chance for every side to participate and added necessary context, journalists need to spread the word. If reporters discover reliable information that impacts the public, it’s their responsibility to share it, no matter the cost.
No one should receive special treatment due to their power or influence or family or friendships. The truth should be first priority, not money.
Don’t doubt that in some places protestations are raised like “Oh, we can’t post that about them! Their donations are super generous and this community doesn’t want to lose that!” or “We can’t let the public know about that; this is a conservative state, people will get offended.” There’s nothing wrong with raising those natural concerns. However, those who are willing to let fear override their duty to the public should find other work.
Reporters shouldn’t be held back. If it’s urgent and verifiable, it needs to be shared. Our democracy relies on it. We deserve every detail. We deserve the truth.
