This is a season when overlooked details are costly. Those who don’t heed daylight saving time will see their schedules wrecked. Those who don’t adjust their driving habits to compensate for winter conditions shouldn’t be surprised by damage to their vehicles (and bank accounts). Those who fail to recognize role models will miss out on the lessons and examples they offer.
n Kayla Vigil earned our respect and admiration for sharing her story about recovering from an accident and regaining her confidence. A four-wheeler crash left her battered but not beaten.
She suffered shattered bones and lost an eye, but she was also hurt by the fact that many people didn’t recognize her. Kayla felt isolated when familiar people treated her like a stranger. People didn’t meet and keep her gaze like they used to.
Simple connections can be important. Kayla acknowledged the positive impact of an acquaintance who hugged her and called her beautiful during a random encounter at Walmart. We shouldn’t forget that little moments can lift people up. Kayla looks to do the same with her makeup tutorials, which sometimes highlight her prosthetic. Even if we don’t adopt her tips on eyeliners or blush, we should look to her for attitude advice.
“I get on Facebook Live and I’m super real with people. All my followers know I have a prosthetic. There are looks where I’ll take my prosthetic out. They see, ‘She can do this, which means I can do it. I need to be confident with this flaw I have with myself.’ I want to be that person that helps inspire other people to be themselves and be happy with where they’re at,” she said.
n Abuse comes in many forms. It may be physical, verbal, emotional, psychological, sexual or financial. It is often hidden and meant to isolate victims so the abusers wield more control.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the annual candlelight vigil and silent witness memorial show that people don’t have to suffer alone. People came together to celebrate the survivors, honor the lives lost to domestic violence and remind everyone that there’s always hope in the darkness.
Taneesa Congdon, the director of the YWCA of Sweetwater County Center for Families and Children, noted 1 in 3 women will be a victim of abuse. An estimated 10 million men and women are abused in the United States every year, though the figure may be low since these crimes often go unreported.
To help victims regain confidence and agency in their lives, the community should make it clear that abuse is unacceptable. Just because people feel helpless, it doesn’t mean they are helpless. Resources and support are available. Counselors can help people learn about their options and make a plan that best fits their situation. For more information on how to offer or receive help, call an advocate at 307-382-3124 or the 24-hour crisis line at 307-352-1030 or visit sweetwatercfc.org.
n Halloween celebrations started earlier this year. By the time All Hallows Eve arrived on Thursday, some families had already gone through multiple costumes and bags of candy. We’re thrilled by the participation we saw over the past few days.
What did the haunted houses, escape rooms, fall festivals, trunk or treat events, downtown strolls, open houses and other parties all have in common? They were hosted by caring people who wanted to provide fun and safe activities for the community. Parents could direct their kids’ candy collecting efforts during daytime events when the conditions were brighter and warmer than Thursday night.
Kids may have asked, “Trick or treat?” but looking at the overflowing bags, it’s obvious most usually received the first and avoided the second.
n Speaking of the community coming together to do some good, the Rocket Miner and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union are still looking for partners to join us in the $2 challenge. We are asking for more people to pledge to spend $100 in local shops through Christmas. We want to boost local businesses and help residents show more pride in the place where they live.
The commitment is simple. People don’t have to spend more than what was already budgeted; they should just take a little more time to engage with local vendors. As a symbol of this effort, we suggest people get $2 bills from the Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. Hopefully, as shops see more $2 bills showing up in their cash registers, they’ll know more people are committed to support local businesses and willing to take extra steps to show it.
People can sign up by visiting the Rocket Miner Office at 215 D St. in Rock Springs, mailing forms to P.O. Box 98, Rock Springs, WY 82902, or by emailing their name, city and email to adsales2@rocketminer.com.
n Comedian Dusty Slay headed a wonderful fundraiser for Special Olympics. The house was nearly filled at the Broadway Theater, where Special Olympians were honored for the work they do. They put a lot of time and energy into their passions, and they deserve recognition. We shouldn’t look past them. We should smile and look them in the eye.
Though we might speed up to keep pace with the packed holiday season, we shouldn’t forget the power of everyday connections. A hug, a $2 bill, a piece of candy, a moment to listen – these all have greater value than we recognize.
The next time you encounter one of the hometown heroes we’ve highlighted, or people who behave just like them, be sure to show your thankfulness.
