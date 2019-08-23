It’s a cliché that no one likes going to the DMV. The fact that the Department of Motor Vehicles shares an acronym with the demilitarized zone is not the only point of overlap. In both places the stakes are high, those on duty seem tense, visits are kept short, and if things go wrong, everyone gets caught in the crossfire. Despite the DMV’s reputation, we propose that people spend more time there to make travel safer.
Traffic policing needs to be increased – both by officers charged with enforcing the law and those behind the wheel who need to demonstrate more patience and self-restraint. Passengers and neighbors can also apply positive peer pressure, of course, but the first two listed groups have the most leverage to make a change.
The rewards of speeding don’t add up against the risks. When traveling at 1 mph, you move about 1.466 feet a second. That means when you’re going 10 mph over the limit, you’re only adding about 879 feet to your distance traveled every minute, which is less than one-sixth of a mile. That’s a limited payout for increased exposure to danger.
Speed kills. Every driver knows that the faster you go the more likely it is that you can lose control of the vehicle, decrease the efficiency of vehicle protection features, increase the distance needed to safely stop, reduce a driver’s reaction time, and heighten the severity of accidents and related damage and injuries. These concepts are known, but let’s bring the theoretical into sharper focus.
Speeding was a contributing factor in 27 percent of all fatal auto accidents in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board estimates that speeding causes approximately 10,000 deadly auto accidents each year, which is the same amount of fatalities attributed to drunken driving. Society has attached a stigma to driving under the influence, but “pressing” the speed limit gets a pass even though it’s equally deadly.
Pedestrians and drivers need to be vigilant to stay out of each other’s way, but if one side shirks its responsibilities, it’s the ones on foot who pay a higher price. We didn’t need studies to know vehicles cause more damage the faster they travel before a collision, but they help us quantify the impact. A 2014 AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study found the risk of a severe injury to a pedestrian increased from 10 percent at 16 mph, to 25 percent at 23 mph, 50 percent at 31 mph, 74 percent at 39 mph and 90 percent at 46 mph. We’ve seen local drivers ticketed for going 46 mph and higher in a school zone and wonder if they realized how reckless they were acting.
It would be easiest for drivers to raise their personal standards and hold themselves accountable. It’s a shame that we believe this is the least likely outcome. If we can’t touch their hearts or minds, perhaps we can aim for something more sensitive place – their wallets.
We encourage law enforcement to focus more attention on unsafe drivers, and for lawmakers and other leaders to increase penalties. Sometimes you have to fight selfishness with selfishness and penalize those who will not slow down for any reason other than to avoid punishment, especially fines.
Though an increase in manpower would be effective, it’s not necessarily required. Traffic cameras can be added to troubled intersections, along with signs signaling their presence, to encourage people to act better when they’re on candid camera.
Law enforcement could also increase the number of signs posting the speed of oncoming vehicles, which almost always prompts speeding drivers to decelerate. Then there’s the idea of bringing back the Rock Springs patrol car with a dummy inside that prompted many drivers to double-check their speed and behavior for fear an officer would disapprove.
Another approach to increase driver awareness brings us back to the DMV. Most motorists pass the book and driving tests once and never worry about those exams again. Renewing a license only requires a review of drivers’ eyesight and not their memory or skills.
At the minimum, we recommend making the book test a regular part of the process, like every other renewal. Random quizzes could also be added. Those who cannot answer an acceptable percentage of pop questions would be required to take the full test. Under these conditions, we think we would see more adults reviewing questions before they get to the front of the queue. Hopefully that knowledge will linger when they get back on the road.
When lawmakers are increasing the fines for traffic infractions, they can also require lawbreakers to have to retake the book or driving test after convictions.
These proposals will require longer trips to the DMV, but isn’t it better to lose an hour or even a license than end up with lost mobility or loss of life?
In an ideal society, everyone would follow the law, and the more painful and costly methods discussed wouldn’t be necessary. However, we know the honor system wouldn’t work considering how many drivers currently refuse to put down their phones, run red lights, ignore stop signs, and treat speed limits as suggestions. That’s why stricter enforcement and penalties are needed.
Despite our expectations, we hope drivers choose to improve their conduct without traffic stops or court appearances. It won’t be long until icy conditions begin to creep in, and drivers will be better prepared if they’ve already established good habits before the weather shifts. It also won’t hurt to reread the rules of the road and budget more time for travel to reduce the temptation to speed.
Investing time and energy in these efforts won’t just improve the quality of your life, but it might just save it.
