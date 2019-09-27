The end-of-the-year holiday marathon is upon us. Fall displays are adding more treats with Halloween about a month away. As soon as candy and costumes are marked down to half price, the push builds toward Thanksgiving. Before we’re done digesting that feast, we’ll turn our attention to Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday before charging toward Christmas and New Year’s.
Things are about to get busy, but that shouldn’t stop us from marking the highlights of the past month.
INCREASING PRODUCTION, VALUING WORKERS
It was welcome news this week to hear Genesis Energy’s plans to invest roughly $300 million to expand Granger operations. The goal to increase soda ash production by about 750,000 tons per year means more jobs and more financial security.
Other big energy announcements are expected before the end of the year. With some companies facing difficult situations, we hope those that are experiencing growth don’t underestimate the value of the existing workforce. They should welcome those from other industries with open arms. When mines, plants, or service companies do close, growing businesses would be foolish to lose the talented, proven workers who have put in years of dedicated labor in favor of those who are less experienced and less expensive.
Many would make good candidates to retrain for other in-demand positions. We encourage our local energy producers to consider educational partnerships – such as with Western Wyoming Community College — to give hardworking employees the opportunities they deserve.
WELCOME TO THE BENCH
We applaud the appointment of Suzannah Gambell Robinson to the judge’s bench. We’ve watched her progress during her time in Sweetwater County and think she will be a fine replacement for Judge Nena James in the Third District Court.
It takes a combination of legal understanding, the ability to gauge character, listening skills and objectivity to be a good judge. What we’ve seen so far makes us believe she’ll meet this standard and provide fair and just decisions.
SO NO HERO IS FORGOTTEN
Western Wyoming Community College hosted Hero Appreciation Days for first responders and those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. It included speeches, history exhibits, an honor guard and a swearing-in ceremony for new members of the Wyoming National Guard.
It was great to see the number of youth who attended the events. It teaches them that these public servants deserve respect. Locals heroes don’t get enough credit for serving on the front lines and keeping us safe, but events like these give us a chance to show our thankfulness.
NOT BLOWING SMOKE
Efforts to limit the sale of e-cigarettes and better quantify vaping illnesses seems late, but it’s better to act now than wait for later. Now that the alarm has been raised, it appears that related risks are higher than previously believed.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported, up 52% from the 530 reported a week ago. Thirteen deaths have been connected to vaping. While most patients told investigators they vaped products containing THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana, some said they vaped only nicotine.
We’ve already noticed a disconnect in young users, who don’t equate vaping with the dangers of smoking. Nevertheless, earlier this year students, parents, teachers, law enforcement and others successfully petitioned the Rock Springs City Council to ban sales of e-cigarettes to those under 18. Closer scrutiny is needed, and in the meantime officials advise people not to use any vaping product until the risks are better understood.
DREAMING OF THE WILD BLUE YONDER
The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport keeps expanding its vision. Last week, during an open house to reveal the look of the commercial terminal redesign, it was announced that the airport signed a 20-year contract to be a base for firefighting planes. In less than a year, firefighters won’t have to wait as long for air support.
While the open house featured pictures and a virtual “fly-through” video of the revamped terminal, online links allow people to take their own tours. Those with smartphones can go to the story at rocketminer.com, scan a QR Code, and explore the airport at their own pace. It’s entertaining to use phones to take the virtual tour and to watch others do the same, as people twist and turn to see features like streamlined security checkpoints, expanded space for waiting passengers, and more windows to increase natural light.
Package this with increasing passenger numbers, a new contract to continue Denver flights, and the scheduled addition of a third daily flight next year, and it’s easy to be optimistic about the airport’s outlook.
EXPLORE OUR NATURAL RESOURCES
Saturday, Sept. 28, will be the first Wyoming Public Lands Day. Multiple opportunities are available across the state to take in the natural sights, support conservation projects, and appreciate the places that can’t be found anywhere else.
We encourage people to visit parks and historic sites, where fees will be waived, or to join cleanup efforts or day hikes. Those who lack the time should at least take an extra minute to look toward the horizon at the natural beauty that surrounds us. Tourists travel thousands and miles and spend lots of money to enjoy what we have in our backyard. We should be welcoming of visitors and not take for granted what we see every day – advice that we hope is followed long after this weekend.
