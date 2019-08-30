Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Riverton's birthday
From the Aug. 15 Riverton Ranger
It's Aug. 15, an important date in local history. In Riverton's case, in fact, it could said it's the most important.
This is the date when, in 1906, a land lottery was held to divide up parcels of property in the Wind River Valley that were formally, legally and permanently separated, or ceded, from the Wind River Indian Reservation and opened to white ownership and settlement.
Aug. 15, in other words, is Riverton's birthday. The city used to have an Aug. 15 celebration of sorts every year, but that has dissipated through the decades. Still, we like to make note of it annually in The Ranger. It never hurts to remember where we came from.
Those first residents who decided to relocate to a region of sagebrush prairie in during a hot, dry summer 113 years ago were true pioneers. Just as the covered-wagon travelers of the Oregon Trail did, they uprooted themselves from familiarity, from custom and from the comforts of home. They committed themselves to a drastically new and different life. They did it on the promise of land, the promise of water, the promise of opportunity, and the willingness to work for prosperity.
The land lottery itself embodied a rivalry that pitted longer-term residents of Lander, which had a three-decade head start, against newcomers from other parts of the state and nation. The idea many of the Lander lottery seekers had was to use the newly available property almost as a plantation, to be farmed and harvested in the neighboring valley but owned and controlled by the established Lander interests, with no town to speak of at all.
But circumstances kept the lottery from being dominated by the Lander participants as they had hoped, and many of the original Riverton lots were drawn by the newcomers who arrived on the shiny new train tracks of the Chicago and North Western railroad.
The very first land ticket, lot No. 1, was plucked by a German immigrant most recently living in Laramie. His name was Hans Berlin. When given the opportunity through his position in the lottery to pick the property he wanted, he chose farmland just to the east of the new Riverton canal. He built a small house there and began farming and raising dairy cattle. Others followed the example, and Riverton's agricultural base was established.
The original Berlin house still stands, a small, white, wooden building now used as an out building to the rear of a property that hosts a larger dwelling. It's just a bit north of where the Odd Fellows hall stands near the base of the hill on West Main Street.
There aren't many vestiges of original Riverton anymore, and not many Riverton residents recognize the Berlin house or know of its significance. Here's a suggestion: Negotiate a sale or other agreement with the current property holder and move the tiny structure to the Riverton museum grounds, or establish it permanently in place as a designated, protected, historic landmark.
Riverton now is 113 years old. Too many people in positions of officialdom and authority continue to cling to and espouse the myth that Riverton's original name was "Wadsworth," which simply is not true.
Wadsworth was the name of the local Wind River Indian Reservation agent. Hid name was used temporarily to identify the new train stop for the railroad, as was the custom at the time in many places across the West. It had nothing to do with the founding of the town site, and within a few days, a man named F.M. Gill filed municipality papers with the State of Wyoming under the name Riverton.
That's another annual message to readers that we provide each year. There's enough murky history as it is without propagating in accuracy. Riverton never was known as Wadsworth.
Original enticements for settling the Riverton Valley boasted agricultural and other natural resources that simply didn't prove out. Amber waves of grain never grew here as they did in the big farm states to the east of us. But we did become one of the best regions for alfalfa hay in the country, and mineral resources that were either ignored or undetected in 1906 flourished later: oil, natural gas and uranium.
We irrigated the farms, diversified our economy as we had the opportunity, and we benefited as a geographic crossroads location attracting the traffic of thousands of Wyoming visitors a year to pass through and spend money on their way to Wyoming's northwest national parks.
At The Ranger we lay claim to being the oldest continuously operating business in the city. Within a couple of weeks of the original land lottery and settling of the valley by deeded farmers and squatters in the townsite itself, a paper called the Riverton News appeared. It became the Riverton Review, which operated until 1953, when it was merged with another weekly owned by the family that still owns the paper today. The Ranger became a daily on this date -- Aug. 15 -- in 1960.
With pride, we can trace our newspaper's business roots directly to those hot summer days in the sagebrush, when brave, hardy, optimistic and enterprising souls decided this would be a good place to live.
More than a century and a decade later, they have been proved right time and again. Happy birthday to Riverton, and many more.
