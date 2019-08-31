Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Retain public comments in USFS land decisions
From the Aug. 14 Jackson Hole News and Guide
Everyone likes the idea of cutting government red tape. But what if cutting tape means cutting the public out of decisions?
The U.S. Forest Service feels bogged down in accomplishing projects — everything from approving special uses to building new roads to logging for forest restoration. So the agency wants to exempt more projects from environmental review.
In policy wonk speak, the Forest Service would expand what counts as a “categorical exclusion” — one way to avoid required environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act. Considered the nation’s basic charter of environmental laws, NEPA says the Forest Service must study the environmental impacts of its decision unless an action can be classified as a “categorical exclusion” — meaning its anticipated impacts are minor enough not to merit review.
For example, the Forest Service can already approve a “minor” special use on less than 5 acres without review. Under the new rule, the agency would eliminate the word “minor” and expand the exemption to 20 acres. No environmental analysis. No advance notice. No public comment.
By that thinking, kicking the public to the curb could speed the process. But prioritizing resolution over results would also likely lead to many small, unvetted projects that could eventually add up to big trouble for the environment and public. And local Forest Service staff surely would face blowback from forest users surprised by new roads, logging, and other commercial activities on their public land.
The Forest Service says it lacks adequate funding to pay for all of those environmental reviews. But perhaps Congress’ strategy of starving the agency’s budget is bogging down action as much as NEPA’s requirement to carefully review decisions that impact our shared public lands.
Regardless, trying to solve one problem — funding — by creating another much greater problem — reducing public involvement — is a serious mistake.
This is such a wrong-headed approach that the agency would be wise to abandon it now before wasting too much more of its aforementioned tight budget going down this dead-end road.
This new approach is open to public comment through Aug. 26 — exactly the kind of review the agency plans to eliminate for many projects.
In today’s internet-dominated world, confusion is growing about facts and truth. Trust in and respect for government is declining. Just as short-cutting trails causes erosion, this push to skip reviews will erode public trust in how our shared lands are managed. All public agencies should treasure and promote public involvement as their most effective path to legitimacy and continuity.
Getting it done doesn’t mean you’re doing it right. Not when you’re short-changing the public
