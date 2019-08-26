Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Promises unfulfilled: Will we finally gain access to the Big Hole?
From the Aug. 18 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sixteen years ago, the city of Cheyenne spent $5.9 million to buy the 18,800-acre Belvoir Ranch southwest of the existing city limits. At the time, critics wondered what the heck city leaders were thinking.
Two years later, the city shelled out another $525,000 to buy an adjacent 1,800-acre section on the Wyoming-Colorado border known as “the Big Hole” (not to be confused with the one on Lincolnway downtown). Once again, critics questioned the wisdom of the purchase.
But elected officials back then saw the potential that the naysayers could not. In the Belvoir, they were gaining an asset that could be used to help supply water to a growing city, as well as a potential future site for a new landfill to replace the one rapidly filling up on Happy Jack Road. Combined with the Belvoir, the Big Hole offered a chance to add a visually stunning recreation destination to the list of quality-of-life assets designed to attract and keep young people in the area.
In fact, the more they thought about the possibilities, the more excited recreation enthusiasts got. In 2008, the city developed a master plan for the properties that included such amenities as walking and mountain bike trail systems, equestrian areas, picnic sites, and both tent and RV campgrounds.
Other than starting to tap into the water resources of the Belvoir, though, these purchases have so far been promises unfulfilled. But that could be about to change.
On Aug. 26, the Cheyenne City Council will formally introduce and hold a public hearing on a proposed land exchange between the city, Mariah Land Holdings and chemical manufacturer Dyno Nobel. If ultimately approved by the council, the process would work like this: Dyno Nobel would buy a 543-acre property from Mariah adjacent to the Belvoir at a cost of about $1.3 million. The city would then trade a portion of land it owns in the Swan Ranch area near the intersection of Interstates 25 and 80, adjacent to Dyno Nobel property. The city and the Board of Public Utilities would seal the deal by splitting a $117,500 payment to help Dyno Nobel buy the Mariah land.
If it comes to fruition, the public may finally gain access from this side of the state line to a beautiful area of red rock canyons that already features a trail system created by our neighbors to the south.
For longtime Belvoir recreation advocates like Councilman Scott Roybal and others, including Mayor Marian Orr, this seems to be the best way to move forward with achieving the city’s goals. But even if this land deal goes through, there’s still one major obstacle: Union Pacific Railroad. That’s because rail lines cross the area east-west, and so far no one has been able to secure permission from the railroad to access an existing crossing near the Mariah property.
Though celebrated earlier this year for its longtime connection to the city’s history, Union Pacific has a reputation for being slow in granting such access. For example, city leaders spent years negotiating with the company before a section of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway could be built near College Drive on the city’s east side.
We understand the liability issues that Union Pacific must be concerned about in these types of situations. But just as we haven’t seen any negative impact of the Greenway extension, there has to be a way to make the Belvoir/Big Hole access work for the benefit of everyone, as well. We encourage company leaders to work with city officials to expedite this process.
Of course, as with any city expenditure, we hope officials have done their due diligence and are truly getting the best deal possible. And as with the original land purchases, there are sure to be critics, including some we have heard from already who think the city’s previous land swap that traded what is now the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center for city-owned property near the junction of Powderhouse Road and Storey Boulevard was a bad deal.
As we said in this space recently, city leaders need to set priorities, then stick to them. We still believe that’s the best course of action. But at the same time, there has to be enough flexibility to allow officials to take advantage of an opportunity when it presents itself, even if it’s related to something a bit further down the list. And no one can accuse city leaders of rushing into a project that’s nearly two decades in the making.
Those who have waited for progress toward public access to this beautiful piece of public property have many reasons to be excited. In addition to this land deal, some of the money from the upcoming Roundhouse Wind Energy Project could be dedicated to advancing the Belvoir master plan, as well.
Here’s hoping the city of Cheyenne is finally on the path toward opening up access to the Big Hole and, eventually, the larger Belvoir Ranch. As any skilled mountain biker or hiker knows, the key is to keep your eyes open, watch for obstacles along the way and enjoy the journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.