Shell-shocked and delighted
From the Aug. 18 Gillette News Record
Would it be too cliché to say we’ve had an absolute blast as the host city for the 50th Pyrotechnic Guild International convention?
Maybe so, but we’re saying it anyway.
Treating us to four public shows of such spectacular quality and imagination deserves all the clichés and bad puns we can throw at these talented professionals.
The shows were the bomb, explosively entertaining, sparked our imaginations and there wasn’t a dud in the bunch. It will be entertaining watching the faces of our out-of-town friends and neighbors as we excitedly recount how we survived a Super Nuke and made it through the week with our hearing (more or less) intact.
This was the fifth time Gillette has hosted the PGI’s annual convention, and that they group continues to cycle around to this part of northeast Wyoming says a lot about our community. It also speaks volumes about the quality of staff and facilities we have at Cam-plex that a small city of about 30,000 can host large, professional events like the PGI and National High School Finals Rodeo.
The first PGI convention here was in 1998, and we’ve been hooked since. The last time the group was here was in 2015, and the four-year wait for a return was brutal. Friday’s final display was another show-stopper that had a Morningside Park packed with adults and kids all oohing and aahing like it was their first fireworks show.
Thanks for the great displays and memories, and hurry back to leave us shell-shocked all over again.
Today’s front page feature by special contributor Mary Angell is a great primer to share with your kids on the Sunday before school starts. Not only does it acknowledge the 150th anniversary of Wyoming being the first state in the Union to approve women’s suffrage, it also relates how tenuous it was and how close we came to not being known as the “Equality State.
Seems that granting women the right to vote in 1869 wasn’t too popular in many political circles, and two years after passing the women’s suffrage act, Wyoming lawmakers nearly repealed it. The only things that kept it alive was a courageous veto by then-Gov. John Campbell and a single freshman lawmaker named John Fosher.
After Campbell (for whom Campbell County is named) vetoed the repeal, his veto was overturned by the territorial House of Representatives. In the state Council, which became the Senate when Wyoming was granted statehood, it was Fosher’s vote that saved Campbell’s veto and women’s suffrage.
Gillette resident Glenn Fosher is a great-great-nephew of John Fosher. So is Jim Allen, who owns the Diamond 4 Ranch in Lander. Both said this important nugget of family history wasn’t something they heard much about as youth.
“Growing up, we heard nothing other than, ‘Oh yeah, he saved women’s suffrage,’ like it was not big deal,” Allen said.
We’re confident in saying that John Fosher’s vote was, indeed, a very big deal.
