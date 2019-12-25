Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Making it great first
From the Dec. 8 Gillette News Record
Two momentous things mark the early days of December in America's history. One of those started in Wyoming, the other in a territory thousands of miles away. Both were events that would forever change the country's course, and as such are worth taking time to remember and reflect upon.
Dec. 10 marks the 150th year of women in Wyoming having the right to vote. Women across America would not have that right for another 50 years. It has been a right for so long that we tend to take it for granted. It is unthinkable to people today — many of whom don't bother to vote — that a sizable portion of the nation's population was disenfranchised for 93 years of the country's history.
While Wyoming wasn't the first state to talk about it, it was the first state to make sure that it happened. The state rightfully can be proud of that, even if some of the reasons behind the 1869 Legislature's historic vote weren't entirely as progressive as we'd like to think.
Politics, even then, wasn't very pretty. The Wyoming Historical Society reports that there were several reasons attributed to the successful passage of the bill giving women the right to vote. One was the need for more people, especially women in a state where men outnumbered them 6-to-1. And since Wyoming in general needed more people, some might be attracted to the state that would give them more rights. They also hoped they would become members of the Democratic Party that gave them the vote. It's 150-year-old example of another potential political quid pro quo.
Wyoming has been celebrating its history as the Equality State all year long. The 150th anniversary of the date that it was signed into law is Tuesday. County clerks encourage people to use that date — or any time, really — as an excuse to register to vote if they aren't already registered. It's a wonderful idea. Women who believed so strongly in getting the right after being treated as second-class citizens couldn't have imagined that people 150 years later would take it so lightly.
It's your right. Honor it.
The other day, one which will famously live in infamy, was Saturday, Pearl Harbor Day, the 78th anniversary of when the Japanese bombed American ships at the Naval Base in Hawaii and marked America's entry into World War II.
The next four years would forever change America and Americans. It showed its character and strength and became even better than anyone could have envisioned. It became a super power and champion of the downtrodden of the world.
The Greatest Generation made it happen. Few of them are still alive today. GIs who came home after the war believed in America, and they continued to shape it and strengthen it.
We thank them on Dec. 7 and every day for their sacrifices and helping to make this place where we live the greatest country on earth.
