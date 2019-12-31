Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Our hopes and dreams for 2020 (and beyond)
From the Dec. 29 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Some of us are having a hard time believing we're about to begin the year 2020. Wasn't it just yesterday that we were worried about Y2K computer problems at the start of a new millennium?
Much has happened in the ensuing 20 years, of course. The event with the most impact surely was the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. But there have been many others, including: the rise of Google, YouTube and social media; the advent of the smartphone; an ever-deepening political divide; debates over the best ways to address mass shootings and climate change; the recession of 2008 and the legalization of same-sex marriage.
Southeast Wyoming hasn't been immune to change either, although some would say it has come at a much slower pace than elsewhere. Still, residents here have experienced: a downtown Cheyenne fire in 2004 that left a "hole" on West Lincolnway that remains 15 years later; the addition or upgrade of amenities such as a new park in south Cheyenne, a new Botanic Gardens grand conservatory and the reopening of a thoroughly renovated state Capitol; election of the city's first female mayor shortly before the celebration of the city's 150th anniversary; increasingly intense summer hailstorms and more frequent tornadoes; and the addition of several new businesses and industries, just to name a few.
But even as we've encountered and adjusted to those changes, we must acknowledge that many of us have dug in our heels and resisted change in a variety of ways. Which is why we wanted to pause here at the end of 2019 and suggest that it's time to embrace change, promote it and work together to make it happen.
Among our hopes and dreams for change in 2020 (and, in some cases, beyond) are:
-- Securing a commitment to redevelop the long-vacant Hynds Building and fill the aforementioned "hole." We realize this likely will have to be in the form of some sort of public-private partnership, and whatever is proposed will take several years to become reality. But we hope to see that commitment announced before the end of 2020.
-- State lawmakers deciding the time has come to stop kicking the can down the road and seriously address how to fund state government as revenue from the volatile mineral extraction industries continues to decline.
-- A local and state election cycle defined by civil, issue-focused campaigns that are less partisan and more about how to do what's best for the average citizen.
-- More people with good ideas feeling called to run for office at all levels, as well as more people choosing to vote. We also hope those voters will take the time to become better informed about the issues and candidates before the Aug. 18 primary and Nov. 3 general election.
-- Civility and cooperation as a common theme for the new year (and beyond). That includes Mayor Marian Orr and members of the Cheyenne City Council determined to work together for the good of the city (see last week's editorial), and better cooperation among local economic development agencies (Cheyenne LEADS, the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, Visit Cheyenne and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce) as three of these four groups get new leaders.
-- This spirit of working together extending to other groups in our community, as well. This includes a new commitment by those serving the homeless population to meet regularly, eliminate duplication of services, and work toward a master plan that includes a larger facility to provide more services without requiring people to move from one place to another.
-- More residents supporting the redevelopment and resurgence of Cheyenne's downtown by shopping at local stores, eating at downtown restaurants and attending downtown events. Though this has improved significantly in recent years, more top-of-mind thinking about patronizing local shops will lead to additional redevelopment of older buildings, and more shopping, dining and entertainment options in the years to come.
-- Those in city government working hand in hand with developers at all levels, committed to streamlining the process and being as business-friendly as possible. Instead of creating a Compliance Division, city leaders should be creating a one-stop shop for developers to get through the government review process smoothly and in a timely manner.
-- Expansion of air service from Cheyenne beyond the current daily service to Dallas/Fort Worth, and reduced dependence on government subsidies to fund air service here.
Our other hopes and dreams for 2020 include: Expanded city bus service to better serve shift workers; progress on creation of a new, large-scale park in east Cheyenne; increased efforts to create more affordable housing options in the area; and people continuing to be generous all year long, not just during the holidays.
We're realistic enough to know not all of these dreams will come true – at least not in a single year. But we know that if we're all determined to see change happen, and willing to listen to everyone's ideas along the way, the sky's the limit.
May you all experience peace, prosperity and positivity in 2020. Happy New Year!
