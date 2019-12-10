Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Lights, camera, uproar
From the Nov. 14 Riverton Ranger
The Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey show went out of business a couple of years ago, but Americans still longing for a three-ring circus need look no further than what started Wednesdayin Washington, D.C.
That's when the United States House of Representatives intelligence committee began public hearings on the Donald Trump impeachment.
One of the notable aspects of the numerous transcripts of closed-door testimony taken by that committee in recent weeks has been the noticeable a lack of theatrics. Questions, as seen on paper, have been straightforward and concise, with both Democrats in the majority and Republicans in the minority creating and maintaining a good sense of decorum to the questioning.
Those in the hearing rooms have concurred, using the words "solemn" and "businesslike" to characterize the sessions.
That all goes out the window beginning Wednesday, because the TV cameras will be there.
So eager to put on a show are the Republicans that they've suddenly placed one of their most theatrical congressman, Mr. Jordan of Ohio, on the Intelligence Committee even though he's never served one moment on that panel prior to Wednesday, and he won't stay on the committee once the hearings are over, but Jordan is "good TV."
Having him on the committee will make for a better circus, you see, once the shouting and hair pulling begins -- by both parties.(The Dems already have several showboats of their own on the panel, so no need to shuffle the membership for purposes of the hearings.)
Think back to the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings last year before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and you'll get some idea of what to expect when House Intelligence gavels into session, except that House committees are twice the size of their Senate counterparts. More opportunities, for more people, to boil over on TV for all to see.
For now the plan is to have professional staff attorneys do most of the questioning, using 45-minute blocks of time before giving way for five minutes of questioning by the committee members themselves.
That was supposed to be the plan for some of the Kavanaugh confirmation as well, particularly when Christine Blasey Ford, who had accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, appeared before Senate Judiciary panel. Once the staff attorney began, however, it didn't take long for the senators to horn in and grab the microphone themselves. The temptation to create sound bites was just too great.
This is going to go on for weeks. If the members can follow the designated procedure with discipline, then perhaps we will get something resembling orderly hearings with useful content. But if they don't, then pity the poor witnesses, whether they are considered friendly or unfriendly to Trump. They will be hoping to get out of there without being skinned alive, in the theatrical sense -- and some of them won't make it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.