Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Sunshine is a cleanser
From the Nov. 17 Gillette News Record
The Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee considered a bill last month that strangely reduced government transparency, which was quite the buzzword earlier in the year when the Legislature was in session.
The bill would have changed the way the salaries of city and county employees are disclosed. Rather than list them by name, the employees would be listed only by category or classification. It essentially would have made public pay confidential — an odd notion given that a basic premise of an open government is disclosure of expenditures so that people can agree or disagree with them.
The idea is simple: The more people know about their government, the better their government will be. It doesn't matter if they're paying for a business service, a building project or an employee, the public deserves to know how taxpayer dollars were expended and how much.
The fact that the bill came up in the interim was surprising, too, because the Legislature had just debated a similar proposal and defeated it — with much support for transparency. One Campbell County legislator even argued that the salary listings also should include the cost of each employee's benefits package for a much clearer idea of the cost of the position.
The notion also went against a 2011 Supreme Court ruling that the salaries of public employees are public: "Public employment offers many benefits and imposes some burdens. The Court interprets the language of the above (Public Document) statute and the Supreme Court's comments concerning it to mean that one burden of public employment is that any person who makes a proper request may learn the compensation paid to a public employee, regardless of the level at which he toils for a governmental entity."
Luckily, the draft bill was defeated.
Among those speaking against it were Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and Cassie Craven with the Wyoming Liberty Group, according to a report by the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle.
Salazar said the key point is that public employee salaries are funded by taxpayers' money and publishing it is part of the transparency process.
Craven told lawmakers that not publishing names with salaries is a matter of accountability, but the issue runs deeper than that.
"Wyoming is a state that at least is alleged to have a gender wage gap," Craven said. "And how will you ever know if that is true if you don't know who is getting paid what?"
They're right. Since employee salaries remain a huge part of any governmental expense, it's only fair that "whom" is being paid is as important as "what" is being paid.
Sunshine is a cleanser
From the Nov. 17 Gillette News Record
The Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee considered a bill last month that strangely reduced government transparency, which was quite the buzzword earlier in the year when the Legislature was in session.
The bill would have changed the way the salaries of city and county employees are disclosed. Rather than list them by name, the employees would be listed only by category or classification. It essentially would have made public pay confidential — an odd notion given that a basic premise of an open government is disclosure of expenditures so that people can agree or disagree with them.
The idea is simple: The more people know about their government, the better their government will be. It doesn't matter if they're paying for a business service, a building project or an employee, the public deserves to know how taxpayer dollars were expended and how much.
The fact that the bill came up in the interim was surprising, too, because the Legislature had just debated a similar proposal and defeated it — with much support for transparency. One Campbell County legislator even argued that the salary listings also should include the cost of each employee's benefits package for a much clearer idea of the cost of the position.
The notion also went against a 2011 Supreme Court ruling that the salaries of public employees are public: "Public employment offers many benefits and imposes some burdens. The Court interprets the language of the above (Public Document) statute and the Supreme Court's comments concerning it to mean that one burden of public employment is that any person who makes a proper request may learn the compensation paid to a public employee, regardless of the level at which he toils for a governmental entity."
Luckily, the draft bill was defeated.
Among those speaking against it were Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and Cassie Craven with the Wyoming Liberty Group, according to a report by the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle.
Salazar said the key point is that public employee salaries are funded by taxpayers' money and publishing it is part of the transparency process.
Craven told lawmakers that not publishing names with salaries is a matter of accountability, but the issue runs deeper than that.
"Wyoming is a state that at least is alleged to have a gender wage gap," Craven said. "And how will you ever know if that is true if you don't know who is getting paid what?"
They're right. Since employee salaries remain a huge part of any governmental expense, it's only fair that "whom" is being paid is as important as "what" is being paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.