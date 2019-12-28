Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
State should manage grizzlies
From the Dec. 4 Cody Enterprise
In a decision dripping with sarcasm, Wyoming's Game and Fish commission two weeks ago endorsed giving away grizzly bears if requested.
The proposal by the Game and Fish would allow for Wyoming to assist other entities if they wish to reestablish the grizzly in its historic ranges.
In other words, since a federal judge will not allow Wyoming to manage its own grizzly bear population through hunting, the state will give a grizzly bear to anybody who wants one.
So on the outside chance another state or another country or a Native American tribe wants a grizzly, Wyoming will gladly help you get one.
The only real drawback to the idea is Wyoming lacks the authority to manage grizzlies through hunting or gifting in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Following decades of research and management to rebuild the grizzly population, the grizzly had successfully recovered to the point it was delisted from Endangered Species Act protection in 2017.
Then in 2018, a federal judge returned the management to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
Last month's decision by Wyoming's Game and Fish was a way to say Wyoming's grizzly bear population has recovered to the point it needs control.
Hence the decision.
In its new regulation, the commission admits it does not have the power to do so by itself stating: "Any translocation of a grizzly bear outside of Wyoming while under Endangered Species Act protections must be approved and facilitated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service."
While the recent decision by the Game and Fish was superfluous, it does remind everyone including the feds that the grizzly bear has recovered and the management needs to be returned to the individual states.
