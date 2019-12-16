Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Gordon's first budget lacks vision, maintains status quo
From the Nov. 24 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
"Management is efficiency in climbing the ladder of success; leadership determines whether the ladder is leaning against the right wall." – Stephen Covey
"The manager accepts the status quo; the leader challenges it." – Warren G. Bennis
We've said it before, but if Gov. Mark Gordon had a nickname, it might be "Steady Eddie." He was an effective manager of the state's financial resources as state treasurer, and he's been a steady hand at the wheel during his first year as governor.
The same could be said for most of his predecessors – and that's not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, in Mr. Gordon's case, that experience and understanding of how state government works was one of the main reasons we recommended him to voters last fall.
Unfortunately, we can't remember the last time Wyoming's top elected leader stepped out in a bold way and demonstrated true leadership – especially when it comes to the state's economy. And in these challenging times, the state needs more than just an effective manager.
Oh sure, very often governors talk about the possibility of economic problems and the need to address them before they become full-blown crises. They'll even appoint special task forces to gather data and brainstorm ideas (see: Tax Reform 2000, ENDOW, Power Wyoming).
But inevitably, when they get to the edge of the cliff, instead of taking a leap of faith and proposing bold changes, they turn around, get back in the SUV and head home. Unfortunately, that happened again this week as Gov. Gordon released his 2021-22 biennium budget proposal.
We don't see anything in the spending plan that truly prepares Wyoming for its inevitable future as coal production continues to decline and power companies mothball coal-fired power plants. While he acknowledges that the state "may well be experiencing a more fundamental change," the governor responds with a flat budget that relies on more than $260 million from the state's savings to cover expenses, rather than offering even a small way to start breaking free from dependence on mineral revenue.
We're not saying there aren't some good things about the budget. In fact, there are many, including:
Continuing to fund cities, towns and counties (using $105 million from the rainy-day fund).
Boosting K-12 education spending by $38 million to fund an external cost adjustment, designed to account for inflation (using $161 million from the rainy-day fund).
Allocating $238 million for school capital construction, including $10 million for school safety projects.
Making some one-time investments at the state's community colleges and the University of Wyoming.
Increasing the budget for the Office of the State Public Defender by $6 million to help address staffing shortages.
Investing in technology upgrades designed to help agencies operate more efficiently.
But, as the governor acknowledges, there's much left undone, including:
A legislative committee request for $24.5 million in ongoing general fund money for long-term care and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.
Funding requests from the Wyoming Department of Corrections to address facility and staffing needs, as well as money to fund other improvements to the criminal justice system.
Addressing an estimated $135 million future shortfall in the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
It's also disappointing to see Mr. Gordon again emphasize the need to "fight for (the) economic viability" of the state's core industries, including spending a million dollars on "coal market augmentation and preservation." Whatever happened to allowing the free market to drive an industry's fortunes? He even suggests looking at the tax burden on the energy industry and "ask(ing) if our tax rates encourage development."
The bigger question, though, is whether this budget is – as Mr. Gordon claims – "a budget intended to prepare our state to meet the coming storm head-on." Maybe, but we don't see how.
Instead, it feels like more of the same – hold the line, only propose what you think lawmakers will support, get through another election cycle, wait for another report or two. In other words, do what we've always done: kick the can down the road and pray for deliverance from the inevitable pain to come. That may be effective management, but it's not leadership.
The good news is it's not too late. Lawmakers have time to work with Gov. Gordon to shape this budget into something that truly prepares the state for the future. And in year one of a four-year term in office, Mr. Gordon has ample opportunity to step up and demonstrate true leadership.
As Vince Lombardi once said, "Leaders aren't born, they're made. And they're made just like anything else, through hard work."
It's time for everyone to get a clear vision of the future, then roll up their sleeves and do the hard work. Wyoming residents need true leaders in the halls of the state Capitol. Time will tell whether any exist.
