Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Rainy-day fund won't cover education costs for long
From the Dec. 15 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
It might work for the next two years, and maybe a few more after that. But it's clear it won't work forever.
Gov. Mark Gordon was the first to admit it as he presented his 2021-22 biennium budget proposal to state lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee this past Monday. Taking $266 million from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account (better known as the rainy-day fund) every two years to fund K-12 education and local government spending is unsustainable.
Yet, like many in the legislative branch, Mr. Gordon said that beyond a lodging tax proposal – which would fund the state Office of Tourism and free up around $20 million in general fund money each year – it's "not clear" that he will support any other revenue-generating legislation this session.
Unfortunately, the same was true two years ago, and we're no closer to solving this problem today than we were then. But when it comes to funding K-12 education costs, including capital construction, state leaders need to figure out a solution – and quickly.
Conservative estimates put the state's anticipated K-12 education funding shortfall at $250 million, and some say it could be closer to $400 million. That's just to operate the schools as they exist now.
Then there's the equally important question of how to fund new school buildings. According to the 2016 Education Facilities Condition Index, the most recent generated by the state's School Facilities Division, 11 of the top 20 schools in need of renovation or replacement are located in Laramie County School District 1. One of those, Carey Junior High, is being replaced by a new building currently under construction near East High on Pershing Boulevard.
The district's master plan includes using the old Carey building to temporarily house elementary students as some of these buildings are razed and new ones built in their place. But given the state's current financial condition, LCSD1 and officials from other school districts statewide are left to wonder when and where the money will come from to fund such construction.
Yes, the governor's current budget proposal includes $27 million for one new school in Cheyenne. But since the Capital City is growing, and student population is growing along with it, that money likely will be used to add a school for fifth- and sixth-graders to help take the pressure off other overcrowded schools. It won't be used to replace an aging elementary building like Hebard or Deming, both of which were built the year World War II ended.
Of course, age alone doesn't mean a school building needs to be demolished and a new one built in its place. LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Support Operations Dave Bartlett said a facility's condition, its education suitability and the capacity of the area are all taken into consideration as priority lists are developed and refined. (Such an updated list may be presented to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at Monday night's meeting.)
The good news is 16 of the 35 school buildings in the district have been renovated, or are new or like new, Mr. Bartlett said. But there's still much more to be done. A recent study shows another new elementary school will be needed for the district to reach the 90% capacity target, and anywhere from four to 10 additional classrooms are needed at each of the three main high schools to meet current needs.
And with the current and anticipated growth in east and south Cheyenne, LCSD1 is expected to need a fourth junior high and a fourth mainline high school within the next 15 years.
As we pointed out in a story last year, disparities can and do exist in the quality of education students receive, depending on where they attend classes. While no doubt LCSD1 administrators and staff are working to minimize those differences locally, state leaders must do more to mitigate them, as well. Otherwise, they may face another lawsuit like the one that originated in Campbell County in 1995. That case resulted in a Supreme Court decision that reinforced the Wyoming's Constitution requires state leaders to provide equal educational opportunity, regardless of where someone lives.
Unless state leaders want to head back to court, they're going to have to find a long-term solution to both K-12 operational and capital construction funding. It's clear the rainy-day fund isn't it, and it should be clear by now that though some efficiencies in education can likely be found, Wyoming won't be able to cut its way out of this mess.
We realize there's no political will to tackle this monster in an election year. But before we head to the polls in 2020, we need to make sure we're electing leaders who will.
