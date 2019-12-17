Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
No softball yet for RHS
From the Nov. 20 Riverton Ranger
High school sports competition in Wyoming took an interesting turn in recent days when the state association governing high school sports voted to authorize the creation of a new line of competition in Wyoming: fast-pitch softball for girls.
It's been years since a new sport was added to Wyoming's high school mix. This one makes good sense. There is a federal regulation requiring that activities for boys and girls in public schools be equal. Known as Title IX (that's Title 9 for those unfamiliar with Roman numerals), it most often comes to the fore in terms of school sports.
The stipulation is that if there is a sport for boys, then there must be a sport for girls as well, so that the number is equal. One of the primary objectives behind initiating the sport in Wyoming is to provide equal Title IX representation in the state and for schools which need to fulfill and maintain the requirement.
Understandably, schools have embraced sports where there can be teams for both boys and girls in the same activity. Consequently, we have boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming, track and field, tennis, cross country skiing and golf. Not every school offers all those sports, but when they are offered, they are offered for both genders.
Less common are the single-gender sports, because they can create difficulties under Title IX. For boys, there are two of these, football and wrestling - although occasionally a girl has been allowed to participate in one of those. Such is not the case in the gender-only girls sports, at least so far as memory serves. We are not aware of a boy in Wyoming playing on a girls volleyball team, for example, and it is not expected that any boys will be petitioning to play girls fast-pitch softball.
Fremont County has more school districts than any in the state, but none of them has joined up in the initial wave of fast-pitch softball participants. Riverton gave it a hard look and has talked about it for as long as the sport has been under consideration.
For now, RHS has decided not to join up.
Adding a sport, even at the 4-A level at which Riverton participates in most of its activities, is a considerable undertaking. For the moment, Riverton has opted not to tackle it, although as the new fast-pitch competition take shape, Riverton would seem to be a likely candidate to join eventually. There is a good tradition of fast-pitch softball in Riverton, and ours is among the Wyoming communities that has a youth fast-pitch league.
Some schools would be confronted with a prospect, literally, of teaching the sport to its team members - as RHS did, for example, in the early 1960s when high school wrestling became a sanctioned sport in the state. That would not be the case for Riverton, which already has dozens of girls who either are playing fast-pitch competitively in the summer, or who have done so in the recent past.
Riverton fields competitive spring sports programs for girls in both track and field and soccer, and there is a spring golf season as well. At a time when RHS already has discontinued its high school tennis program, which included a girls team, there is legitimate concern that adding a sport which requires a dozen girls, realistically, to even field or varsity team might be too big a drain on the available student athlete population. Finding coaches, student managers, scorekeepers, bus drivers, umpires, game volunteers, equipment and uniforms adds to the hurdles that RHS would have to negotiate.
Certainly, it is not out of the question that Riverton could join the ranks of Wyoming's new fast-pitch softball participants in the future. A realistic scenario is that the summer youth softball league would gain both numbers and momentum with the understanding that the possibility exists for varsity high school competition in the future.
Were that to happen, and were the new sport to become well-established in its first few seasons, then Riverton High School very likely would take another look at it, with both justification and enthusiasm.
