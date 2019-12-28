Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
County should be careful with policy
From the Dec. 11 Cody Enterprise
As Park County commissioners wrestle with a policy to handle social media, our advice to them is be careful.
The commissioners are currently attempting to identify the issues they might have as they institute a social media policy for the county.
At this time, Park County employees may not access social media sites from work computers.
A few county departments have Facebook pages, but those pages are run from private, personal devices.
That still does not leave the county in the clear.
Some of the issues being considered include: deleting obscenities and derogatory comments without violating the poster's civil rights; whether it's acceptable or not for county employees to attack county policy or other employees and how to handle those issues if they occur.
What about bots and fake accounts clicking or liking the pages and how will that impact the county?
Hans Odde, deputy Park County clerk, said his department is considering a Facebook page for the 2020 election.
Which brings up more questions. Can candidates post their views as a comment on the site as a form of free advertising? Can a commenter disparage another candidate on the county's site? Which county employee gets to control what is posted on the site and which employee gets to screen comments?
When corporate Facebook automatically filters posts to county sites and it appears to discriminate against a candidate, could that be a violation of Federal Elections laws?
Is everything on the site in compliance with Federal Elections laws?
We don't pretend to know the answers. But our advice to the commissioners is take the time to get it right. It is way too risky to get it wrong.
