Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Talk or keep quiet?
From the Dec. 1 Riverton Ranger
These days, especially given the petrified divisions in basic political thinking in our country, there's lots of advice being offered about how to negotiate safe passage through holiday get-togethers without fighting - let's not kid ourselves - about Donald Trump.
Although several techniques are suggested, by far the most common recommendation is simply to not talk.
If you and Uncle Charlie can't agree on impeachment, or any of the other Trump complications, then there are plenty of experts who recommend simply avoiding each other over the holiday table or punch bowl. And if you must talk, stick to sports or the weather.
It makes sense, of course, but it's also troubling.
If one of the pervasive problems of today's American society is that we are so divided, and if nearly every political candidate, clergyman, counselor, scout leader and school teacher appears to advocate finding ways to "come together," is our best course of action really to simply shut one another out?
Part of the problem is that we have forgotten how to talk to each other about disagreement. Perhaps we never knew at all.
Compounding everything is the cell phone/laptop/Face-book culture in which we never need confront anyone who disagrees with us if we don't want to, and we can fire off angry potshots with the click of a button while remaining anonymous or, at the very least, detached and distant.
If that's the way so many of us have been living our lives for the last decade or so, further stimulated, shall we say, by the past three years, then it doesn't make a face-to-face encounter with uncle Charlie all that appealing.
Here's one thing to remember: Uncle Charlie probably feels the same way. Do you really think that someone who thinks you are wrong on these fundamental issues really wants to spend much time talking to you, either?
In other words, it takes to not to tango. And in that understanding, perhaps there might be an opening.
Rather than draw your rhetorical gun at the first moment, consider asking a question of the Uncle Charlies in your life, such as "This impeachment stuff is pretty wild. What's your take on it?" Or "The House committee is about to vote. How do you see this playing out?" That might work better than "Don't you think Hillary Clinton should be hunted down and jailed?" or "Is Trump a bigger crook than Nixon?"
Other possibilities: "If there's one thing you think I fundamentally don't get about your position, how would you explain it?" or, "I hear what you're saying, but I think there's something in this particular case that makes it a little different. Would you hear me out for a couple minutes?"
Challenging someone to be civil, or at least offering that person the opportunity, can help disarm the situation. And remember, a similar challenge or opportunity from another person is your own chance to lower the temperature.
No one ought to be shamed, guilted or tricked into talking about something if the person really doesn't want to, and for some people keeping quiet, or keeping distance, might be best.
Still, it ought to be worrisome to everybody that so much conversation either ends abruptly and angrily, or doesn't take place at all, among us humans - the creatures with the biggest brains, the marvel of language, and the best-developed communication skills on the planet.
And if our best answer to disagreement is to decide not to use any of these gifts, especially when there are important problems to be addressed, then our troubles will be a lot bigger than getting through an afternoon with Uncle Charlie.
