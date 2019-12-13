Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Yeezy is good for Cody business
From the Nov. 13 Cody Enterprise
Last Thursday's announcement by Kanye West that he will be relocating the headquarters for his billion-dollar shoe and clothing company, Yeezy, from Calabasas, Calif., to Cody is welcome news.
West said during the Fast Company Innovation Festival the headquarters of Yeezy will be located at his West Lake ranch property south of Cody.
Yeezy is expected to top $1.5 billion in sales in 2019 according to Forbes Magazine. To have the headquarters of a billion-dollar company in Cody is great news.
West has also expressed his intention to move manufacturing to the United States in the future. He has not said whether any Yeezy manufacturing will be located here.
With the loss of jobs from the closure of Cody Labs earlier this year, it is exciting to hear of the employment possibilities of companies such as Gunwerks (presently constructing a manufacturing facility) and Yeezy.
If a community is not expanding its economic base, that community is declining.
Too many smaller towns in Wyoming have been experiencing that situation. Many Wyoming towns have seen main streets dry up and people leave town to find a job. We are thankful Cody is not one of them.
Park County has long been dependent on tourism, oil and agriculture to provide jobs. It is encouraging to see diversification and a broader base of employment opportunities.
We welcome Kanye West and Yeezy to Cody and anticipate a great community relationship for many years.
