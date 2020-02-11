Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Do the math on Rains sale
From the Jan. 29 Jackson Hole News & Guide
Commissioners Mark Barron and Greg Epstein were right to vote against selling the Rains property at a loss, even a small one.
It's ludicrous in this hot real estate climate to lose money on 5 acres of taxpayer-funded land bought and banked a decade ago. It's land that bumps up against a grocery store and bus hub.
The threat of litigation from neighbors should not scare a government with lawyers on staff. If density was a sticking point, officials could have explored creating less dense housing for executive-level positions.
The vote creates the distasteful image that West Bank neighbors are able to maintain distance from publicly subsidized housing, yet West Kelly residents have a 12- to 16-unit complex plopped in their neighborhood.
Voters must hold elected officials accountable to the goal of housing 65% of our workforce in a way that distributes density in developed pockets of the county as well as in town.
